Software Engineer - Technical Curriculum Developer
2025-08-25
What makes us Qlik?
A Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM Leader for 15 years in a row, Qlik transforms complex data landscapes into actionable insights, driving strategic business outcomes. Serving over 40,000 global customers, our portfolio leverages pervasive data quality and advanced AI/ML capabilities that lead to better decisions, faster.
We excel in integration and governance solutions that work with diverse data sources, and our real-time analytics uncover hidden patterns, empowering teams to address complex challenges and seize new opportunities.
The Technical Curriculum Developer Role
As a Frontend Software Developer at Qlik, you'll be creating intuitive, elegant user interfaces that help people see and understand their data more clearly. You'll join a friendly and collaborative team of ten, focused on building best-in-class visualizations and analytics experiences using modern frontend technologies like TypeScript and JavaScript. This is a role where your work won't just be seen-it'll be central to how users interact with data, uncover insights, and make better decisions.
What makes this role interesting?
This isn't just about writing clean code (though you'll do plenty of that). It's about creating experiences that feel seamless, intuitive, and even delightful for our users. You'll:
• Collaborate daily with designers, developers, and product thinkers to solve real user problems
• Shape the visual storytelling of data in ways that are both technically challenging and creatively satisfying
• Be empowered to influence our frontend architecture, tools, and development practices
• Work in a space where innovation is encouraged and complexity is turned into clarity
Here's how you'll be making an impact:
• You'll play a key role in building products that help thousands of people make sense of complex data. Your work will:
• Drive the development of dynamic, high-performing visualization features that users rely on every day
• Help evolve our frontend frameworks and agile processes for long-term scalability and performance
• Contribute directly to solving real-world data challenges through clear, accessible design
• Empower teammates and stakeholders by making complex systems simple to understand and navigate
We're looking for a teammate with:
• 2-5 years of experience working with TypeScript and JavaScript in modern frontend development
• A passion for clean, functional UI and a drive to stay current with new technologies
• An agile mindset, and a collaborative approach to solving problems and improving together
• Bonus experience that's great to have (but not a dealbreaker):
o Data visualization or analytics tools
o Automated testing and modern CI/CD pipelines
o Cloud platforms like AWS, Azure, or GCP
The location for this role is:
Lund, Sweden
Ready to build beautiful, data-powered experiences with a team that values curiosity, creativity, and collaboration? Hit apply and let's talk.
More about Qlik and who we are:
Find out more about life at Qlik on social: Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, and X/Twitter, and to see all other opportunities to join us and our values, check out our Careers Page.
What else do we offer?
• Genuine career progression pathways and mentoring programs
• Culture of innovation, technology, collaboration, and openness
• Flexible, diverse, and international work environment
Giving back is a huge part of our culture. Alongside an extra "change the world" day plus another for personal development, we also highly encourage participation in our Corporate Responsibility Employee Programs
