Software Engineer - Stockholm
2024-11-27
We are seeking a talented and experienced Software Engineer to join our dynamic team. This role offers the opportunity to design, develop, and implement cutting-edge software solutions within a collaborative environment.
Key Qualifications:
• Extensive hands-on experience with C#, .NET, Web APIs, and Microservices development.
• Proficiency in working with Microsoft SQL and Cosmos DB to support scalable applications.
• Expertise in Azure services, including but not limited to App Service, Functions, Service Bus, AKS, AAD, AppInsights, Application Gateways, and Storage Accounts.
• Solid experience in writing Unit and Integration tests, utilizing testing frameworks such as MS Test, N-Unit, or X-Unit, and leveraging mocking frameworks.
• Strong background in building CI/CD pipelines using Azure DevOps and implementing Infrastructure as Code (IaC) with tools like Terraform or Bicep.
• In-depth knowledge of Application and Cloud Security best practices.
• Excellent problem-solving abilities and troubleshooting skills.
• Capable of preparing well-structured and high-quality software design artifacts.
• Proficient in interacting with business users to gather requirements, clarify project details, and present solutions effectively.
• Bonus: Familiarity with Machine Learning technologies is a plus.
Responsibilities:
• Design and develop software solutions that meet both business requirements and quality standards.
• Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code using best practices and appropriate design patterns.
• Collaborate closely with product managers, designers, and stakeholders to understand and refine software requirements.
• Perform thorough unit testing, debugging, and troubleshooting to ensure software meets functional, security, and performance criteria.
• Participate actively in code reviews, providing and receiving constructive feedback to enhance code quality and team collaboration.
• Work closely with colleagues to identify and resolve technical challenges, optimizing performance and ensuring scalability.
• Stay informed about emerging technologies and industry trends, proposing innovative solutions and improvements to enhance our software.
• Contribute to detailed software documentation, including technical specifications, design documents, and user manuals.
• Participate in Agile development processes, contributing to sprint planning, estimations, and other team activities.
Required Certifications:
• AZ-204: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure
• AZ-305: Designing Microsoft Azure Infrastructure Solutions
If you have a passion for software engineering and want to work in a forward-thinking, agile environment, we would love to hear from you. Apply today to join our team and help drive innovation in cloud-based solutions.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-12
