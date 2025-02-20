Software Engineer - Payments Integration
Ikea It AB / Datajobb / Helsingborg Visa alla datajobb i Helsingborg
2025-02-20
, Bjuv
, Åstorp
, Höganäs
, Landskrona
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea It AB i Helsingborg
, Malmö
, Älmhult
eller i hela Sverige
We are building seamless payments capabilities for the many people and are searching for engineers who are excited about technology, innovative ways of working, and want to be a part of shaping the future of payments at IKEA!
IKEA's vision is to "create a better everyday life for the many people" by offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low, that as many people as possible will be able to afford them.
How do we do this? We transform the complex landscape of payments into easy-to-use platforms. We create an environment that celebrates new ideas. We take a data-driven approach to continuous improvement, and we create systems that are secure, scalable, and resilient. And, in true IKEA fashion, we do it in the spirit of collaboration and togetherness.
The opportunity
You will help us build and improve new payment capabilities. You'll be part of a global team taking care of many thousands of payments per minute for more than 30 markets worldwide. As a member of the Payments Integration team, you'll be part of a tech-savvy engineering group of people where we promote innovation, learning, curiosity and best practices. We love to try new stuff and be the spearhead for others. We embrace DevOps, and we enjoy being accountable for what we deliver since we commit our code until we make it available for our customers and beyond! Observability, security, scalability and resilience are important cornerstones of the services we build.
What you have to offer
The IKEA culture and values are a vital part of our business and daily work life. We value your sharing of these values, and we want you to thrive and grow with us. You can read more about our values and life at IKEA on our website.
• You believe in taking a pragmatic approach and value simplicity when building new solutions.
• You are curious and see failure as an opportunity to learn and push your skills.
You are also:
• Comfortable building microservices using modern frameworks and practices.
• Able to deliver secure, scalable, and resilient services based on DevOps principles.
• Familiar with cloud computing platforms - preferably GCP, but other platforms are great too!
• An understanding of modern observability practices such as distributed tracing, structured logging and metrics.
• Have great written and verbal communication skills.
Bonus points if you have:
• Experience working in e-commerce and online payments.
• Experience with deployment automation tools such as Terraform and GitHub Actions.
What we offer?
A direct impact on the lives of millions of people worldwide. With us, you will be challenged to create scalable solutions that have a direct customer impact in more than 30 markets around the world.
A challenging yet fun work environment. We believe that technical excellence and collaboration are key, and fun is a must.
Continuous learning. We want to invest in you and your future. With our 80/20 rule you will spend 80% of your time working on a product and 20% working on yourself.
A place to be you. Diversity and inclusion are written into our company's DNA. When you work at IKEA, you join a welcoming community where you can be creative and be yourself.
Words from the manager
We are a talented team in which we never forget the IKEA values of "Togetherness" and "Lead by Example". We love technology and the value we can create through it. We like to experiment, learn new things and help others to learn it too. We are aware that great ideas can only come to reality if we work together.
Everything we do is with the customer in mind and payments is a crucial step in their shopping journey. This is what makes our days exciting and our work meaningful, because we actually make a difference for the many people!
Come have fun and join our growing team. Be a part of our journey!
Have questions?
Are you curious about the opportunity and want to know more? Feel free to connect to our recruiter Warren Roach at Warren.Roach@ingka.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-03
E-post: warren.roach@ingka.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea It AB
(org.nr 556322-9540)
Rönnowsgatan 8 (visa karta
)
252 25 HELSINGBORG Jobbnummer
9177461