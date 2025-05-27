Software Engineer - Fleet Management
Aira Group AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-05-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Aira Group AB i Stockholm
, Helsingborg
eller i hela Sverige
10% of Europe's CO emissions are caused by residential heating and energy bills are out of control. Aira is here to change that.
With our intelligent Aira Heat Pump at the heart, we're making the switch to clean energy-tech easier and more affordable. Helping Europe turn off gas and slashing energy costs one home at a time.
Founded in 2022, and with 1000+ employees and counting, Aira is driving the clean energy revolution by providing homes with modern clean energy-tech solutions such as solar power, battery storage solutions and heat pumps. With a state-of-the-art production facility in Poland, an HQ in Stockholm, Sweden, and hubs across the UK, Germany and Italy, Aira is well on track to install clean energy-tech into 5 million homes by 2034.
About the role
You'll work in the Fleet Management workstream, empowering colleagues to provide exceptional customer support and maintenance. You will achieve this by creating systems for managing, monitoring, and troubleshooting the clean energy-tech fleet remotely. With your systems, you enable the company to address product-related issues reactively and proactively, improving quality and customer satisfaction.
Fleet Management is a small and effective product team working towards this mission. As a team member, you will be part of figuring out how to achieve it on a product and technical level. Our current roadmap contains primarily backend work, but we see ourselves driving more frontend initiatives in the future. The role primarily focuses on backend development, though familiarity with frontend technologies is a plus.
As a member of the Fleet Management Team, you will contribute to:
Enabling deep-dive troubleshooting with visualization of real-time telemetry data
Ensuring secure provisioning of identities in our clean energy-tech IoT fleet
Keeping track of all devices deployed in customer installations
Creating tools for remote distribution of firmware and software
Surfacing problematic installations through automated alarms
Making tools for remotely viewing and modifying device configuration
Providing an overview of the health of our clean energy-tech fleet
Implementing predictive maintenance.
What you'll bring to the role
You are comfortable with backend development and understand that there is more to information technology than if-statements and while-loops. You understand that your code operates infrastructure, and you know your way around that. You can reason in terms of how CPU, RAM, and I/O influence your systems. Most importantly, you are humble about the things you do not know, and you are open to learning.
We think that you:
Have around 5+ years of experience as a Software Engineer
Have an analytical mindset
Can convert an idea to clean, testable, and scalable software services
Is comfortable co-owning mission-critical infrastructure together with your team, such as databases
Enjoy modern agile work methodologies and collaboration
Engage in team discussions and have a mindset to take responsibility
Are aligned with our intention of working 4 days a week from our office
Have experience ranging from beginner to expert in IoT and connected devices.
Our tech stack is primarily Go, Kotlin, AWS, Terraform CDK, Kafka, Postgres, and Redis/Valkey. Our future lies in Go, so you should see yourself working with that.
Skills and mindset go hand in hand. If you don't meet every requirement but bring a positive and motivated attitude, we'd love to hear from you!
What is in it for you?
Gain hands-on experience in a fast-growing scale-up with a supportive and inclusive culture and career advancement opportunities.
Collaborate with diverse teams across international markets and launch products globally.
Develop and grow personally and professionally in an entrepreneurial-minded environment.
Thrive in a dynamic, solution-oriented culture, tackling challenges and driving meaningful solutions that make a positive impact on the world.
Influence the company's success, with a visible impact on product development and market growth.
Enjoy our brand-new office at Norra Stationsgatan 93 in Stockholm. Conveniently located near public transport, with Sankt Eriksplan and Odenplan stations just a few minutes walk away.
At Aira, we champion next-generation energy as well as diversity and inclusion. We firmly believe that a diverse workforce fosters innovation and creativity, enhancing our ability to serve customers and communities effectively. We welcome individuals from all backgrounds, cultures and perspectives to join our team. Our commitment is to uphold equality and inclusivity, fostering a collaborative environment where everyone can thrive and contribute to a better future for our people and the planet. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aira Group AB
(org.nr 559352-3649), https://www.airahome.com/ Arbetsplats
Aira Jobbnummer
9361721