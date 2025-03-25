Software Engineer - Customer Delivery
2025-03-25
About Us
Vidhance develops cutting-edge video enhancement software for the mobile industry. Our solutions are integrated into millions of devices worldwide, working closely with leading smartphone manufacturers and chipset vendors to deliver exceptional video quality to end users. We're on a journey to transform our teams to become more empowered and customer-focused, and we're looking for key people to help drive this change.
The Role
We're seeking a Software Engineer who combines drive and enthusiasm with technical skills to energize our customer delivery team. The ideal candidate is someone who gets excited about delivering value, inspires others through their positive attitude, and brings structure to complex challenges. This role involves:
Taking initiative in customer projects, driving them forward with enthusiasm and urgency
Inspiring team members through a positive, solution-oriented approach to challenges
Organizing and structuring complex technical problems into clear, actionable tasks
Developing and maintaining video enhancement algorithms in C++
Integrating our software into various camera environments across different mobile platforms
Building strong relationships with customers and turning their needs into technical solutions
What Makes You Stand Out
You're naturally driven and take pride in delivering results that exceed expectations
You bring positive energy to challenges and inspire others to do the same
You have a talent for creating structure in complex situations
You're passionate about customer success and building long-term relationships
You get satisfaction from helping others succeed and growing as a team
Technical Requirements
Strong programming skills in C++, with experience in embedded or low-level development
Experience with debugging complex software issues in challenging environments
Understanding of image processing or computer vision (desirable)
Experience with hardware integration and optimization (desirable)
The Vidhance Culture
Join a team of talented engineers where your energy and initiative can make a real difference. We offer:
An environment where your drive and enthusiasm can inspire positive change
Regular Tech Exploration Days for innovation and personal development
Direct interaction with global customers and partners
A balanced approach to work with focus on sustainable delivery
Benefits
Competitive salary and occupational pension (Tjänstepension)
Company phone (Tjänstetelefon)
Flexible working hours and possibility for remote work
Office amenities including fruit, sandwiches, and coffee
International travel opportunities to meet customers and partners
Regular social activities and team events
Impact
In this role, you'll have the opportunity to:
Energize the team's approach to customer projects
Create structure and clarity in complex technical challenges
Build strong relationships with leading mobile manufacturers
Drive the evolution of mobile camera technology through your technical contributions
How to Apply
If you're an enthusiastic problem-solver who combines technical skills with the ability to inspire and organize, we want to hear from you. Please apply here with your CV and a cover letter!
https://vidhance.com/
