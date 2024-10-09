Software Engineer - Apci
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Are you interested in solving problems, and programming in particular?
We develop and are responsible for the communication interface used between the vehicle and tools including remote operations. The products are used throughout the complete product life cycle; from development and testing during product development to manufacturing/workshop and remote scenarios.
We work according to agile principles in a skilled and engaged scrum team covering all aspects of the products: design, implement, and testing solution. We communicate with stakeholders directly to find common and reusable solutions, which will secure customer success.
As a Software Engineer for "Application Programmer Communication Interface", you apply engineering principles and knowledge of programming languages to build software solutions for customers, in accordance with a self-organizing scrum-team.
Who are you?
You are a team player; For us the most important thing is the team's delivery and our employees. Passion is what makes this possible. We support each other in order to provide common solutions. You are good at programming, but more importantly, you are a person who likes to get things done, providing solutions from design to support and acceptance testing.
In addition to programming in C#, experience of communication protocols (design/implementation) is considered a plus. You will be able to choose your personal targeting, and we believe that everyone should be part of the design, development, testing, and maintenance of software applications.
Required qualifications
* MSc. In Electrical Engineering, Computer Science or similar.
* Excellent skills in software development in C#, and .NET Core.
* Experience of working with MS Visual Studio, GIT.
* MAUI/Xamrin/iOS/Android development experience.
* Experience working with DevOps, Multithreaded programming.
* Experience in SCRUM/Agile methods.
It is considered a merit if you have experience in diagnostic communication protocols, for example, ISO14229, SAEJ1587 and/or experience of .NET application with cloud (Azure/AWS).
Ready for the next move?
If you want to make a real impact in your career, the transportation business is where you want to be. We look forward to meeting you!
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden.
Last application date: October 20th, 2024.
Curious and want to know more?
Please contact, Sharam Radifinia, Manager Interface Software, at sharam.radifinia@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
