Software Development Opportunity in our Cloud Team
Leica Geosystems Technology AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-07-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Leica Geosystems Technology AB i Stockholm
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
Are you ambitious and have a high personal drive? Do you want to help us digitize the heavy construction industry and contribute to a more sustainable world? The construction industry is using automation to increase safety and efficiency. To make that happen, and to support a more sustainable construction process, machine control is used. This is where you come into play. We now have an opportunity for an experienced software engineer to join our cloud team in R&D at Leica Geosystems Machine Control Division in Liljeholmen, Stockholm.
We are a global company of great diversity with employees working across the world, hence you will collaborate with colleagues in Poland, Denmark, Switzerland, and Australia, among others. We deliver state-of-the-art GPS guidance and automation technology for heavy construction machinery, and our ambition is to become the world market leader.
We are looking for an experienced cloud software developer for the ConX product team.
Job Description - The Role and Responsibilities
Leica ConX is a revolutionary product that offers our customers the possibility to monitor work on heavy construction sites, plan work for entire projects, communicate in real time between machines, operators, and office staff. You will create and deliver a world-class, cloud-based system that integrates the Leica portfolio of surveying and machine control technologies. The product portfolio ecosystem spans many products, and the cloud is the central point for a variety of data both in transit and refined to produce valuable insights to our customers. ConX is the mission critical glue that connects many of Leica's machine control solutions together.
Your mission will be to support and develop our position through the creation of top-quality software for a mission critical product. With a strong DevOps culture, you will work with a diverse cross-functional team to design, develop, operate, and maintain software that brings real-world value to our customers. You will have the support of a group of smart and helpful colleagues in the Stockholm office and will work very closely with our sister team in Poland.
We are looking for an experienced frontend, backend, or full stack developer. We are open to candidates at an intermediate or senior level; title and compensation will be commensurate with experience.
Qualifications required
• Bachelor's or master's level degree in Computer Science, Engineering or similar or equivalent experience
• 4+ years of web development experience
• Passion for high-quality software development and thrive in a fast-moving environment.
• Self-sufficient, structured with an eye for details.
• Fluent spoken and written English is a requirement for this position.
Other desirables qualifications:
While not requirements of the position, experience with any of the following will earn bonus points when evaluating your application:
• AWS
• Django
• Python
• JavaScript front end frameworks such as Vue, React, or Angular
• Docker, Kubernetes, or other container technologies
• GIS visualization
• 3D graphics
• IoT
We offer
We offer an exciting position in a company with a complete supply chain. We believe that world leading products are developed by engaged people. For this reason, Leica Geosystems strives to create an atmosphere of innovation with a talented, motivated, and engaged workforce. The combination of the small office mentality with the power that comes with a strong global organization is inspiring and allows great career growth opportunities both horizontally and vertically. We enjoy social activities, offer beneficial healthcare insurance, pension provisions per collective agreement, as well as grants for wellness and parental leave. Our nice office is centrally located in Liljeholmen, Stockholm. We have embraced a flexible hybrid environment as we see value in having in-office interactions alongside the ability to choose to work where you feel the most productive. More information about Leica is available at www.leica-geosystems.com
Company Description
Leica Geosystems Machine Control is part of Hexagon's Geosystems division. Leica Geosystems creates complete solutions for professionals in a diverse mix of industries, such as aerospace and defence, safety and security, construction, and manufacturing. With precise and accurate instruments, sophisticated software, and trusted services, Leica Geosystems delivers value every day to those shaping the future of our world. In Machine Control Division we are offering simplified and connected machine control solutions for increasing productivity, efficiency and safety in heavy construction operations.
Hexagon is the global leader in digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies. Our solutions free our customers to harness the rapidly-increasing amounts of data, putting it to work to boost efficiency, productivity, quality and safety across industrial, manufacturing, infrastructure, public sector and mobility applications. Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 24,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 5.2bn EUR.
Does this sound interesting?
Apply today, as we will perform selection on a continuous basis!
Apply directly below. All applications are treated confidentially. For questions, please contact R&D Manager Graham Smith via graham.smith@leica-geosystems.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-09
E-post: jobb.geo@leica-geosystems.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Leica Geosystems Technology AB
(org.nr 556623-1295)
Årstaängsvägen 17 (visa karta
)
117 43 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8814750