Software Developer- HIL Automation test
2023-12-29
We are now looking for a Software developer within test automation for our client within the automotive industry. You will be a part of an agile development team working on customer site with the test framework for the Hardware In the Loop simulators (HIL). You will be part of a diverse team delivering the test automation framework for the engineering departments within the E-mobility area such as EDS, Traction Battery Systems, Power Supply and Charging Systems.
You will together with the team develop tools, methods and environment to enable automated ECU software testing in a HIL environment for testers.
Skills required:
• Skilled in tools such as; dSpace, Inca, CANalyzer, Python and Jenkins
• Robot Framework or similar tools
• Serial communication protocol such as CAN
• Control units in vehicle electrical system
• Software testing and validation
• Analytical and a problem solver
• Fluent in English both spoken and written
• Great communication skills
• Team player
Experience required:
• Master of Science in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or equivalent
• Experience with HIL systems and real-time simulation
• Experience in working and scripting for databases specially SQL
• Fundamental software development practices such as unit testing and version control
• Experience working with continuous integration tools.
You have an analytical approach and enjoy problem-solving. Further you are engaged, with the ability to drive change and implementation, with a passion for automated testing.
Additional info:
We schedule interviews on a rolling basis so do not wait until end date.
