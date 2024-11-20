Software Developer with a focus on Quality Assurance and Testing
2024-11-20
Publiceringsdatum2024-11-20
Sigma Technology has been appointed Sweden's 4th best employer in 2023, and we aim to continue our journey (striving towards 1st place, of course)! :) Take the opportunity to join us and meet like-minded professionals who are passionate about delivering quality solutions! We work with both big and small companies within various industries such as IoT, Medtech, Energy, Automotive, and Telecom. In the projects we manage, you might need to ensure new systems are built with best practices or be a Software / QA guru helping our customers create better and more reliable solutions!
We hope that you:
• Have several years of professional experience in one or several of the following areas: software testing, test automation, quality assurance, or test strategy development.
• Are comfortable working with tools and frameworks such as Selenium, Cypress, or Robot Framework, or have a strong interest in learning them.
• Are humble, curious, knowledge-sharing, and a team player who spreads good energy in the office.
• Are passionate about delivering quality, writing efficient test cases, and ensuring systems perform seamlessly.
• Come with constructive feedback to further improve the organization.
An amazing workplace with lots of laughter and development.
A present Manager that works for your growth and well-being.
A healthy work environment and work-life balance.
Exciting assignments and projects.
Collective agreement, a trip abroad once a year, social activities, and lots of other fun stuff!
Who are we?
We are proud of our culture, which is built on passion, respect for each other, and the shared mission of creating a better tomorrow!
If you think you match the description above, we'd love to hear from you. Welcome to apply with an updated CV!
