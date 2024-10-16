Software Developer to Verendus
2024-10-16
JOIN VERENDUS: DRIVE INNOVATION WITH OUR EXPANDING PRODUCT PORTFOLIO.
Are you a developer fuelled by a passion for coding excellence and tackling complex challenges? Do you thrive in environments where trust and collaboration are not just valued but vital? At Verendus, we are seeking individuals with strong drive and expertise to play a key role in the continual growth of our product offerings, including Rentingforce, our leading cloud-based rental software solution.
ABOUT THE ROLE
As part of the Verendus team, your role extends beyond just coding; you are here to make a significant mark. Your primary focus will be on Rentingforce, a core component of our product suite that is transforming the recreational vehicle industry's business systems when it comes to rental management. You will be in the driver's seat for advancing Rentingforce, ensuring it caters to the current and future needs of our customers in the best possible way. This is a great opportunity for you that want something more; owning a project, and being a key contributor to the future success of an important product in our value proposition. For this role you will work from our modern office in central Jönköping with a spectacular view overlooking Vättern.
ABOUT YOU
Technical Mastery - You come equipped with professional experience in JavaScript/ TypeScript/ PHP and a solid grasp of relational database design principles. You are skilled in MySQL and knowledge of GraphQL, Docker, and Kubernetes are highly valued.
Balanced Approach - You understand the delicate balance between perfecting code and meeting practical deadlines, ensuring projects are delivered efficiently and effectively.
Innovative Drive - Your innate curiosity and proactive approach motivate you to explore new technologies and methodologies, constantly pushing our products and services to new heights.
ABOUT US
Verendus is not just a leading business system provider for recreational vehicle dealerships in Europe; we are a beacon of collaboration, innovation, and enjoyment. As part of Progrits, a leading Northern European software group, we are dedicated to technological innovation and delivering value to our customers. Our mission is to empower our users and enrich leisure experiences with smart, seamless system solutions.
By working on Rentingforce, you'll be at the heart of our development efforts, crafting cloud-based solutions that optimize rental operations across diverse industries. This position offers you a unique opportunity to impact our dynamic company and its suite of products directly.
THE PITCH
Team spirit Be part of a team where your contributions are crucial, and collaborative success is the main goal.
Innovation & Growth Engage with the latest technologies and significantly influence our evolving products and services.
Balance & Fun We champion work-life balance and foster a workplace where fun and fulfilment are cultural cornerstones.
A PART OF PROGRITS
Verendus has been a part of Progrits since 2017 - a Nordic software conglomerate with around ten entrepreneur-driven companies in the fields of automotive, transportation & logistics, and integrated e-commerce. We are driven by technological innovation, with a focus on ensuring customer benefit always remains central. Since 2023, Progrits has been a part of Axcel, a Nordic venture capital firm with a significant interest in the tech sector.
Being part of Progrits means increased opportunities for development for both our company and for you as an employee. It also means greater security as investments are made with a long-term and sustainable approach.
If you're like us, we believe you want to feel a sense of purpose at work and be part of making Verendus an even better and more enjoyable place to work. Because having fun is important - work is too big a part of life not to enjoy.
