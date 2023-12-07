Software Developer to Sebratec
Sebratec is a Software and Engineering company specializing in services for the tech industry. Our mission is to transform companies through software and embedded systems solutions, supporting customers with consultancy in the development of their products, as well as training for teams and individuals interested in technology.
We are seeking a talented and motivated Software Developer to join us as consultant.
Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
Participate in the full software development lifecycle, including design, development, testing, and deployment.
Collaborate with product managers and fellow developers to understand project requirements and deliver high-quality solutions.
Write clean, efficient, and well-documented code.
Debug and resolve software defects and issues in a timely manner.
Stay up-to-date with emerging trends and technologies in software development.
We hope you have some of the following:
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field (or equivalent work experience).
Proven experience as a Software Developer, Unity Developer, or similar role.
Strong proficiency in one or more programming languages (e.g., Python, Java, C++, JavaScript, Unity).
Familiarity with software development methodologies and best practices.
Solid understanding of data structures, algorithms, and object-oriented design principles.
Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.
Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a team environment.
Strong communication skills with the ability to convey technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.
