Software Developer to Organic Response!
2024-07-10
Do you want to work with the latest technology and develop modern cloud solutions, while being part of a fantastic team where having fun along the way is a priority? Read on!
Organic Response offers high-quality solutions in lighting fixtures, lighting control, and IoT. They place a significant emphasis on delivering sustainable solutions that promote energy efficiency and enhance the experience of people within the built environment. Organic Response is an innovative company and part of the Fagerhult Group.
The company is now strengthening its team and looking for a Software Developer in Linköping who shares their passion for development and wants to work together to take the company to new heights. Is this you?
ABOUT THE ROLE
As a Software Developer at Organic Response, you will be part of the Portal team and play a key role in designing and developing new portal features. The role is varied and you will move between backend and frontend development, working extensively with new features, development and maintenance.
The team works in an agile manner where teamwork is valued and you work together with your colleagues to solve problems and drive work forward. Specifically, the role involves:
Full stack development
Design and development of new portal features
Maintenance and management of portal infrastructure
Developing modern cloud solutions
WHO ARE YOU?
We are looking for someone who wants to develop further and is ready for the next step in their career. You are positive and driven and thrive on solving complex and complicated problems. You have a genuine interest in technology and programming and appreciate working in a creative environment.
You enjoy collaborating with others, and we believe you are communicative and social as a person. You speak fluent English; Swedish is meritorious but not required.
We think you have a Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science or equivalent and have accumulated at least two years of experience in software development. To fit in the role, you have experience or knowledge in some, but not necessarily all, of the technologies in the Organic Responses tech stack:
Java
Spring Boot or Spring Cloud
Angular, JavaScript, and/or TypeScript
PostgreSQL, or other databases
Cloud development, preferably in AWS
Mac OS or Linux/UNIX
DevOps (Ansible, Terraform, CloudFormation) and virtualization (Docker, Kubernetes)
WE OFFER
Organic Response offers an atmosphere characterized by collaboration and innovation. More importantly, you will have the opportunity to be at the forefront of the IoT revolution and develop a product that can significantly reduce the strain on our planet's fragile resources!
ABOUT THE COMPANY
The Fagerhult Group consists of 14 companies represented in Sweden, Europe, and Australia. Organic Response is one of two technology companies that develop Smart Lighting with approximately 40 employees, of which 15 are located in Linköping. The company lives and breathes its core values which are to see opportunities, be curious and engaged together, and to aim high.
Organic Response has developed a wireless intelligent lighting control system that delivers premium lighting experiences while reducing energy consumption, lowering costs, and meeting sustainability goals. The sensor nodes in the system are always active, not only to detect the presence of people but also to collect and store data about their location, lighting conditions, and energy consumption. The system is configured through a proprietary cloud-based portal and app. A secure and open API interface allows the system to be integrated into a broader ecosystem, enabling extended use of smart technology.
OTHER
Setup: Employment directly with Organic Response. A-hub assists with the recruitment process and if you have any questions contact Sebastian Dejler at sebastian@a-hub.se
or Love Fransson at love@a-hub.se
Location: At the Organic Response office in central Linköping, and they offer a flexible hybrid setup.
