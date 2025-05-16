Software Developer to Bromma (a part of Kalmar Solutions)
2025-05-16
About the company
Bromma is the industry's most experienced spreader manufacturer, known worldwide for crane spreaders of exceptional reliability. In all, more than 20,000 crane spreaders and rotators have been put into service since the 1960's. Today, Bromma manufactures close to 2,000 spreaders of all types per year. In fact, anywhere you go, if you work where containers are transported, you're likely to see a Bromma spreader in action.
Bromma offers a dynamic and international work environment where employees are empowered to innovate and grow. They value collaboration, customer commitment, and continuous improvement. By joining Bromma, candidates will contribute to the development of smarter and more sustainable global trade solutions. More information about Bromma can be found at www.bromma.com.
At Bromma, they offer an inspiring international atmosphere where you can thrive and grow your career. You will work on the full diagnostic lifecycle, from machine to user interface, and develop software for their telematic units, which is a key component in Bromma's digitalization strategy. Join the innovative team at Bromma and take the lead in the digitalization of the cargo handling industry as a Software Developer in their Kista, Stockholm office.
What Bromma Offers
Competitive salary and performance-based incentives.
A comprehensive benefits package focused on health and wellbeing.
Flexible work arrangements, including hybrid work.
Extensive training and development opportunities.
The chance to shape the future of cargo handling in a meaningful way.
Tasks and Responsibilities
As a Software Developer at Bromma, you'll play a key role in their digital transformation. You'll be part of the Cloud and Diagnostics team, working on the entire diagnostics lifecycle - from onboard machine systems to cloud-based interfaces. You'll develop and maintain key platforms such as onboard diagnostics, prognostics, and telematics solutions that support Bromma's long-term digital strategy.
You'll also benefit from working in a team that recently made the strategic decision to bring all source code in-house - giving you the opportunity to work hands-on with modern, challenging, and rewarding technologies across the full stack.
What You'll Be Doing
Develop and support Bromma's cloud and onboard diagnostic platforms.
Work closely with internal stakeholders and external partners.
Contribute to full-stack development, including backend services, databases, and system architecture.
Play a key role in shaping future technology for cargo handling equipment.
Education, experience and personal characteristics
A degree in computer science or equivalent hands-on experience.
Experience with DevOps, AWS, and PostgreSQL or similar databases.
Strong knowledge of Spring Boot and/or Node.js.
Proficiency in Linux, C++, or Java.
Fluency in English, both spoken and written, is required. Proficiency in Swedish is highly meritorious.
You are highly driven and take full ownership of your work. With a strong sense of responsibility, you don't wait for perfect instructions - instead, you take initiative and tackle tasks proactively. You are solution-oriented and committed to delivering high-quality results, always aiming to move things forward. Your curiosity and collaborative mindset make you an asset in team settings, and your ability to see the bigger picture ensures that you contribute meaningfully to both immediate tasks and long-term goals.
Additional Information
Start: Upon agreement
Location: Kista, Stockholm
Salary: Upon agreement
This position is a direct recruitment, meaning the recruitment process is managed by Bravura, and you will be hired directly by Bromma (part of Kalmar Solutions).
Questions about Bravura's recruitment process? You can find answers to the most frequently asked questions here: https://www.bravura.se/karriar/
If you have any questions or inquiries, feel free to reach out to our recruitment manager, Julia, at julia.paulin@bravura.se
. We recommend that you submit your application immediately as we make a continuous selection. Welcome with your application!
