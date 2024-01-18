Software developer (Python/C++)
2024-01-18
Are you passionate about developing cutting-edge solutions within an ever-evolving technical environment? This is the position for those eager to work with new technology within the automotive industry. Here you will get the opportunity to leverage your Python/C++ skills and be a part of an exciting journey - read more below!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Academic Work is currently assisting one of our clients in the search for a developer specializing in object-oriented development. Our client works within the automotive industry and are dedicated to crafting top-tier software for self-driving vehicles. The realm of self-driving car software is intricate, demanding the efforts of a large team united by a common goal.
Our client offers a dynamic and international work environment. Here, you are welcomed into a setting where expertise and innovation converge to drive the development of cutting-edge technology. If you are passionate about contributing to the future of self-driving vehicles and thrive in an international context, we invite you to explore this exciting opportunity.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• As a valued member of the team, you will contribute to the management and enhancement of a simulation tool designed for testing self-driving car software. This tool enables our client to simulate the software's impact digitally, ensuring safer and faster testing compared to traditional field testing. Python and C++ are the primary languages for technology development, and your role will involve extensive work with databases using SQL to facilitate efficient and stable data transfers within simulations.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• A Bachelor's or Master's degree within Physics/Electronics/Data Science or similar
• Solid knowledge in Python/C++ and Git
• Solid knowledge in database management and SQL coding
• Fluent in English both spoken and written, since it is needed in the daily work
It is meritorious if you have
• A Master's degree within Physics
• Solid knowledge in CI/CD
• Fluent in Swedish both spoken and written
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Cooperative
• Innovative
• Quality-oriented
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
