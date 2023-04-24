Software Developer in C for Combitech in Gothenburg
2023-04-24
At Combitech Critical System, we are now expanding our team working with SAAB Aeronautics and Embedded Software Developer for the JAS 39 Gripen. This is part of the commitment with our customers to build strong in-house teams. As an employee with us, you will be part of one of our customer teams, which are responsible for their own deliveries, planning and problem solving.
The position is based at Lindholmen in Gothenburg, but some business trips will occur.
WHAT WE OFFER
At Combitech, we focus on our employees - you are the core, brain, and heart of our business. We do this by investing in your development, making it easy for you to enhance work life balance. We also offer other great benefits, such as a generous wellness allowance, flexible working hours, reduced working hours, and discounts on grocery boxes, movie tickets, vacation resorts, and more.
As a consultant with us, you will work with cutting-edge companies and products. You will have the opportunity to work in a dynamic environment where you will always have the chance to grow in your area of interest.
WHAT THE ROLE INVOLVES
As a software developer with us, you will be part of an in-house team whose task is to develop the pilot's decision support system in the JAS 39 Gripen. The main programming language is in C.
You will work closely with your other team members and together be responsible for the team's deliveries, planning, and problem-solving.
On defense confidentiality: As the position involves work that is covered by defense confidentiality, it is required that you complete and pass a security assessment with a background check.
The selection process starts prior to the application deadline, we look forward to your application!
WHAT WE ARE LOOKING FOR
To thrive and develop in the role, we are looking for someone who is motivated to solve problems together with others. You appreciate working together in a team. We also believe that you have an analytical ability and are quality conscious.
We are looking for someone with an academic degree in Data, Electrical, Mechatronics or equivalent. Previous experience with using a debugger and experience with Lauterbach is an advantage. It is also beneficial if you have some programming experience and are familiar with the programming language C. Experience with testing Software and embedded systems is a bonus.
What if you lack some of the competencies we are seeking? Don't worry, send us your application any way! We are looking for dedicated team members and do not solely value prior experiences. We aim to build a strong group with a diverse range of talents where we leverage each other's strengths and grow together. Ersättning
