Software Developer, Backend (Hybrid in Gothenburg)
Greenbyte AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-06-20
ABOUT POWER FACTORS
Power Factors develops software that accelerates the global energy transition by empowering all renewable energy stakeholders to collaborate, automate critical workflows, and make the best decisions. Power Factors fights climate change with code.
Power Factors has incorporated its four flagship solutions Drive, Greenbyte, Unity and BluePoint to build an integrated suite of open and smart apps. These apps are purpose built for asset management, field service optimization, and performance optimization. Leveraging the domain expertise and machine learning-based advanced analytics within these apps, customers can maximize the value of their renewable assets to stay competitive.
Power Factors' renewable energy software platform is one of the most extensive and widely deployed solutions in the market with over 200 GW of wind, solar, hydro, and energy storage assets managed worldwide.
Learn more at powerfactors.com.
ABOUT THE ROLE
Currently, we are looking to strengthen our team with a passionate and dedicated Software Developer (backend). As an agile development team, the backbone of our daily work consists of writing code, testing, continuous integration/deployment, code reviews, and backlog refinement. Our product development is divided into cross-functional teams, each autonomously owning and maintaining an area of the product. They work together with their product manager to define and deliver features that help our customers manage their renewable portfolio in a constantly changing and growing energy market.
This position is based in our Gothenburg office, where we like to meet each other from time to time and when needed. Otherwise, we are open to and flexible when it comes to working remotely within Sweden.
WHAT YOU WILL BE DOING
Build, maintain, and operate an area of our products as part of a cross-functional product development team.
Solve problems that stakeholders of renewable energy assets are facing, together with your colleagues and your team's product manager.
Develop our products by merging small changes often.
Support the continuous improvement of your team and the development process through team retrospectives and guild initiatives.
Develop your skills through internal and external learning events.
WHAT YOU WILL NEED TO BE SUCCESSFUL
We believe you enjoy working in a purpose driven organization and that you thrive in an environment where you need to find creative solutions to challenging problems in a fast-changing context. This also means that you are effective at managing multiple tasks of varying complexities and are driven by continuous learning and growth. Specifically, we are looking for someone with the following toolbox:
You have at least 5 years of relevant work experience.
You ideally master C# or have the means to quickly get up to speed in it. If you have experience in Kubernetes, AWS, that's definitely a bonus!
You enjoy solving problems using software development and are curious about learning new ways to do so.
You care about quality and know what it means to build and maintain high-quality code.
You are looking for a workplace where you are encouraged to have fun and be yourself.
You like collaborating with amazing colleagues to figure out and build what the renewable energy industry needs.
You are intrigued by the challenges of building interactive software that relies on large amounts of data.
You want to make an impact with your work and see how your efforts make customers happier and more successful within the industry.
LIFE @ POWER FACTORS
We are an agile software development company - big enough to make an impact, but small enough to move quickly and execute in a growing industry, taking advantage of rapidly evolving technologies. We are a collective of bold and ingenious talents driven by results. Our team is made up of hard-working, fun-loving people who are passionate about making the world a better place. We seek fierce and humble people to help us achieve our ambitious plan.
WHY JOIN US
A humble cause with a clear purpose- you will help us fight climate change with </code> every day at work. We aim to be environmentally conscious in all aspects of our operations.
Work with passionate experts and top talents in your field- we are proud of our highly skilled crowd and the savviness each of us brings to the team.
Friendly and uplifting atmosphere - we believe kindness and respectfulness is core for our culture. A friendly smile or a helping hand is never far away.
Flexible hours and workplace - it is the result that counts, not when or where. Our hybrid/remote work setup allows everyone to set themselves up for success and create a more sustainable work-life balance.
All the benefits you expect (and more)- besides the basic benefits (adapted to local needs and norms), you will enjoy perks such as 8h of paid volunteering per year and participation in our Corporate Bonus Program (to name a few).
WE ARE AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER
Power Factors is an Equal Opportunity Employer committed to engaging a diverse workforce and sustaining an inclusive culture. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or veteran status. Så ansöker du
