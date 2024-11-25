Software Developer (756359)
2024-11-25
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
Join our Engineering Unit HW in a global R&D team of 7,000 engineers across 12+ sites, driving Ericsson's radio and transport product innovation. As part of the Radio Sector Carrier Control (RSCC) in the Control Software (CSW) group, you will focus on end-to-end development and delivery of software for Radio units.
We are looking for a System Developer with expertise in the Common Architecture Tier (CAT) domain. Your role will involve system design and architecture at both the overall and Solution Package (SP) levels, primarily developing Massive MIMO solutions for 5G carrier management, beamforming, antenna calibration, and interference management functionalities.
Locations include Sweden, Canada, China, Finland, USA, Italy, Hungary, India, and Croatia.
What you will do:
5G requirement analysis, system design and architecture in the CAT domain.
Build domain expertise and contribute to Solution Package (SP) development.
Lead early studies, feature development, and iterative performance tuning.
Collaborate on feature solutions and guide the team on complex design challenges.
Collaboration and coordination with related areas, e. g: Carrier Resource Management (CRM) and Radio Carrier Control (RCC).
Participate in technical forums related to CAT systems and architecture.
Support cross-functional design and testing activities.
The skills you bring:
Bachelor's/ master's degree or above in Computer engineering, IT, Information and communication engineering, electronic engineering or related fields.
Good understanding of 3GPP LTE & NR specifications.
CAT domain knowledge, knowledge of L2 and L1 processing of LTE or NR protocol stack.
Strong development skills using C++/ C programming languages, with relevant experience in 4G/5G technology.
Proficiency in English, both verbal and written.
Knowledge of the CRM architecture is a plus.
Vetting including references and relevant background screening will be conducted for final candidates.
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build solutions never seen before to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team. Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. learn more.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || Stockholm
