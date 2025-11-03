Software Developer
2025-11-03
Roxtec is the world-leading developer and manufacturer of modular-based sealing solutions for cable and pipe penetrations. Our flexible system is used within everything from the energy industry through to shipbuilding to protect life and assets from risk factors such as fire, gas and water. Roxtec is a rapidly growing group serving customers in more than 80 markets. Read more on www.roxtec.com.
Join us on our growth journey! At Roxtec, we are continuously investing in competence and technology to deliver outstanding customer experience. By enabling our business digitally, you will help build a strong foundation for collaboration and innovation. Together, we create world-class solutions that protect life and assets. If you value simplicity, flexibility, and thrive in a fast-paced environment, you will enjoy great opportunities to grow in our committed and collaborative culture.
The position
You will be part of our global IT team and work in cross-functional teams together with both IT and business stakeholders. The Roxtec IT department, based at our headquarters in Karlskrona, supports 28 sales companies worldwide and is responsible for everything from ERP systems to custom-built applications. In this role, you will design, develop, and deploy scalable and reliable IT solutions that meet business needs and objectives. You will collaborate closely with developers, engineers, and stakeholders to ensure high quality and performance across our systems and processes.
Key responsibilities:
• Design and implement IT solutions that align with the business requirements and goals
• Automate and optimize the development, testing, and deployment processes using best practices and methodologies
• Monitor and troubleshoot to resolve any issues or incidents
• Ensure the security, compliance, and availability of the IT systems
• Provide technical guidance and support to the IT development team and other stakeholders
• Research and evaluate new technologies and trends and recommend improvements and innovations
• Participate in architecting and engineering of our different solutions
• System integration, building and maintaining
You will also:
• Help the team deliver any tasks that are needed.
• Help create and evaluate requirements, internally but also towards external partners.
• Ensure continuous improvements within the area.
Qualifications
• Bachelor's degree in computer science, engineering, or related field
• At least 3 years of experience as a DevOps engineer, developer, or similar role
• Experience with solutions architecture
• Experience in hosting platforms such as GCP, Azure, AWS or on-premises solutions
• Experience in DevOps tools and technologies such as Terraform, Docker, Github, etc.
• Experience in programming languages such as C#, Java, TypeScript, etc.
You are a curious and responsible team player who thrives on change and collaboration. With a strong focus on quality and customer satisfaction, you combine creativity with structure and build lasting relationships with stakeholders.
Trust, simplicity and flexibility are key principles for us at Roxtec and should feel natural also for you. Please read more about our seven Roxtec Core Values that were set around 30 years ago and that are still the guideline for our business. They encourage us to focus on the customer experience and remind us that we all, one by one and together, contribute to the Roxtec success. You can find the Roxtec Core Values here (https://www.roxtec.com/en/about-us/about-roxtec/roxtec-core-values/?changelanguage=en).
Application
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Rikard Hasselgren, CIO, +46 733 31 32 47, or Elin Jurjaks; HR Manager Sweden, +46 733 31 31 89. Selection and interviews are made continuously, so send your application as soon as possible, and no later than 2025-11-24. The final candidate is screened for background checks.
