Software developer
2025-07-07
Overview
Do you have a strong interest in software development and also a will to understand business needs and transform these into usable and easy to understand functionality? Signifikant is looking for a software to participate in Signifikant's development of our product, targeted for the manufacturing industry.
About the position
You will be a part of Signifikant's development team. The team is a small team of ten developers (seven in Stockholm, two in France, one in India), project management (lead/scrum master) and QA. The team delivers IT solutions within manufacturing and with 25000 daily users. As a developer you will be a part of this team, and work close with the other team members to analyse client needs, bring forward new features and functions.
The team will support you with business know-how, design expertise and guidance as needed to make you an integrated part of the team.
Signifikant offers very flexible positions in an international environment, with the possibility to take part in the full process from early client need to finished product. Work methods are agile. Your contribution will be an important part to the product and company.
Your skills
Technical competence that will used are:
Hands on experience of Microsoft .Net, C#, AzureSQL, Azure and DevOps
Hands on experienced within B2B e-commerce, options management and application configuration design, and manufacturing industry
Relational skills
You shall have good knowledge of English. It is of high importance that you prefer agile development, and enjoy working with business needs as guidance, rather than detailed written requirements.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-06
As mail with CV and letter attached as pdf
