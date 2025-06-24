Software Developer
Roxtec is the world-leading developer and manufacturer of modular-based sealing solutions for cable and pipe penetrations. Our flexible system is used within everything from the energy industry through to shipbuilding to protect life and assets from risk factors such as fire, gas and water. Roxtec is a rapidly growing group serving customers in more than 80 markets. Read more on www.roxtec.com
(http://www.roxtec.com).
Are you a passionate developer who wants to help shape the future of digital customer experiences? Do you want to work with modern technologies in a global company where innovation and collaboration are at the core? Then Roxtec might be your next workplace!
The position
We are looking for a Software Developer to join our digital product team for web and e-commerce. The team manages development, operations, and support for our global websites. You will play a key role in building modern, high-performance applications and collaborate across teams. The focus will be on writing testable, reusable, and efficient code to enable the development of applications in the web and e-commerce area.
Key responsibilities
• Develop responsive UIs using React, Next.js, and TypeScript
• Work with a shared design system and component library
• Use Tailwind CSS and follow responsive design best practices
• Integrate with headless CMS and APIs (GraphQL/REST)
• Collaborate with backend developers and UX designers
• Write unit/integration tests and participate in code reviews
• Contribute to CI/CD and performance optimization
Qualifications
• Experience in React, TypeScript, and Next.js (SSR)
• Familiar with NX monorepos and component-based architecture
• Skilled in Tailwind CSS and API integration
• Understanding of performance, accessibility, and responsive design
• Comfortable with Git, agile workflows, and CI/CD pipelines
Good to have
• Experience with design systems
• Knowledge within headless CMS integrations (e.g., Optimizely, Contentful, or similar)
• Familiarity with GraphQL, OAuth, and frontend testing tools (e.g., Vitest, Cypress)
You are curious, organized, and focused on customer satisfaction and delivering high quality. You enjoy teamwork, contribute with team spirit, and like taking responsibility. You are open to new ideas and experiences, seek knowledge, and handle situations and problems with creativity.
Trust, simplicity and flexibility are key principles for us at Roxtec and should feel natural also for you. Please read more about our seven Roxtec Core Values that were set around 30 years ago and that are still the guideline for our business. They encourage us to focus on the customer experience and remind us that we all, one by one and together, contribute to the Roxtec success. You can find the Roxtec Core Values here (https://www.roxtec.com/en/about-us/about-roxtec/roxtec-core-values/?changelanguage=en).
Application
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Ola Karlsson, Group Product Manager Web, +46 733 31 31 80, or Elin Jurjaks, HR Manager Sweden, +46 733 31 31 89. Selection and interviews are made continuously, so please send your application as soon as possible, and no later than 2025-08-15. Ersättning
