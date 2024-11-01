Software Developer
2024-11-01
The Place är ett rekryteringsföretag och en Worklife Partner, en plats för våra kunder och kandidater att växa på för att stärka sin affär och karriär. Vi är verksamma inom kompetensområdena Ekonomi, Administration, HR, Logistik, IT och Kommunikation och brinner för att matcha rätt kompetens med rätt företag och att skapa ett positivt arbetsliv för såväl kunder som medarbetare.
About the role
Our client in Göteborg is looking for an experienced Software Developer to join their dynamic team! You will be part of the Research and Development department, working in an agile, team-oriented environment that values collaboration.
This is a full-time consulting assignment with an immediate start, where you will be employed by The Place. The assignment is set to run until March 7, 2025, with the possibility of extension if there is a continued need and a successful match. This role allows for remote work, requiring a minimum of 50% on-site presence.
Your responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
* Design, develop and unit test solutions of any size or complexity
* Produce clean code
* Participate in front end/UI development which follows best industry standards in terms of user experience.
* Diagnose defects, and provide effective solutions
* Provide development estimates, be a part of planning sessions
* Understand and support the release management process
Requirements:
* +5 years of experience in React
* Experience with Object Oriented JavaScript
* Ajax/REST API
* Fluent in English, both spoken and written
Nice to have:
* Experience with Microsoft Power BI
* Grafana
* Big data
* SQL queries
Personal qualities
We are looking for someone with strong problem-solving and debugging skills. You have excellent communication and collaboration abilities, as well as the ability to work independently and within a team in a fast-paced environment.
Does this sound like you? Submit your application today! Selection is ongoing, and the position may be filled before the application deadline.
Does this sound interesting, and are you still interested in applying for the job? Great - if you land the position, you 'll also become part of The Place! As an employee at The Place, you 'll have access to professional networks, mentorship, and secure employment conditions. At The Place, you 'll have a Worklife Partner who is committed to following and developing your career over time.
