Software Developer
2024-08-01
Imagine a place where you can constantly improve yourself and your skills, all while working on some of the most exciting projects in the tech industry. A place where the contributions of innovative, forward-thinking individuals are crucial to creating truly groundbreaking products.
We are tretton37 and we believe in people, teamwork, and lifelong learning. Could this be where you belong?
What will we do together?
We are looking for a knowledgeable and driven individual with several years of professional software engineering experience to join us on our journey ahead. Aside from years of experience and titles, we are looking for like-minded individuals who share our enthusiasm for technology, knowledge, mentorship, and growth. You're not just filling a role; you're a key player in our team, helping us advance our colleagues, our company, our culture and most importantly, yourself.
As Software Developer, you will:
Build custom software that will impact a large number of users in Scandinavia and beyond.
Work hand-in-hand with a distributed team with co-located and remote colleagues.
Focus on innovation instead of maintenance, and constantly acquire new skills to grow both personally and professionally by gradually moving from project to project.
Design and build modern and highly available containerized backend solutions.
Help yourself and your colleagues grow and work better through code reviews and pair programming.
Have the opportunity to participate in discussions, facilitate workshops, and share knowledge on topics of your expertise.
We believe you have:
Approximately 5 years of relevant professional experience working with development, probably in Javascript, .Net or Java.
Proficient written and spoken communication skills in Swedish & English
Familiarity with cloud computing platforms such as Azure, AWS, or GCP
Passion for technology, sharing knowledge, and being a collaborative team member
What are we offering?
This:
Full-time employment with a distinct salary range, which reflects your experience and responsibilities.
A healthcare allowance dedicated to yoga, pilates, fitness, massages, or anything that takes care of your wellbeing.
Dive deep into one project at a time and really make it shine.
An annual knowledge & hardware budget to be spent on conferences, additional tooling, education, or licenses,
A dynamic environment with opportunities to work in various industries and different teams.
Rock the latest and greatest equipment, including a brand new computer and phone of your choice with your personal 1337 number.
And that:
Kick back in a comfortable central office in the Waterfront Building, accessible 24/7, with full access to the Waterfront Building gym.
An office that isn't just a workplace but a vibrant community space where you will surround yourself with like-minded, friendly, and engaged colleagues who you can learn and have fun with.
Monthly chats with your manager with regular check-ins in between, to support and help you unlock your true potential.
The opportunity to bring your ideas to the table, make things happen, and continue to grow - from social & sporting events to inspiring speakers & experts through a variety of knowledge-sharing events!
Transparent monthly company-wide meetings regarding our business decisions and plans, so you know what's going on.
Who is tretton37?
We are tretton37 and are a Swedish software consultancy. Since 2010, we have been invested in growing with our clients, our community, and each other. Your potential is what we believe in and it's our mission to help you discover it.
With approximately 300 passionate individuals, we are a mix of over 40 nationalities and cultures spread across five offices and two countries. We celebrate that our colleagues come from a wide variety of backgrounds, and strongly believe that it enriches all of our lives and the software we create.
We live and breathe knowledge. Your potential is what we believe in and it's our mission to help you discover yours. We invest in you, your technical skills, and your development as a software professional and an individual.
If you see yourself at tretton37 and want to get involved, then we're excited to hear from you!
Go Beyond Ordinary.
For contact or questions: talent@tretton37.com
