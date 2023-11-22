Software Developer
2023-11-22
AirForestry is seeking several Software Developers with various experiences focusing on Qt, Python, QML, GUI, backend data flow, and servers to join our innovative team in Uppsala.
The Role:
Your primary responsibility will be the development and maintenance of our software applications, with an emphasis on GUI development using Qt and QML, backend data flow, and server-side programming.
Working in a start-up environment, you will play a crucial role in the full software development life cycle, from conceptual design and coding to testing, debugging, and deployment.
You should be comfortable working in a fast-paced, dynamic work environment. Your tasks might vary from day to day, ranging from writing code, testing software on the hardware, and deploying the final product in a field setting!
Experience:
• We are looking for a minimum of two years, but we are also looking for 5+ years, in software development. For example; Python, Qt, QML, GUI, backend data flow and server-side programming.
• A degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field.
• A solid understanding of software design principles, algorithms, data structures, and multithreading
Meritorious:
• Experience with developing software for drones or similar systems.
• Familiarity with other programming languages, databases, or development tools
• A strong interest in advancing your skills and knowledge in the field of software development.
Languages:
• Meritorious - Fluent in Swedish, with excellent verbal and written communication skills
• Required - Fluent in English, with excellent verbal and written communication skills.
We are excited to hear from you soon!
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-10
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AirForestry AB
(org.nr 559246-8085), https://www.airforestry.com
AirForestry Kontakt
Lisa Wetterborg lisa.wetterborg@airforestry.com
8280906