Software Developer - Team Login
Aimo Park Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-06-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Aimo Park Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Uppsala
, Eskilstuna
, Nyköping
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
We have embarked on a new exciting journey where our goal is to be the most attractive partner in mobility. We want to contribute to healthy and sustainable social development by offering mobility services that make cities smarter and everyday life easier.
About the jobAs a Software developer at Aimo, you'll be an integral part of our dynamic team, contributing to the entire lifecycle of products and services development in our ever-evolving business landscape. Collaborating with skilled full stack, front-end, and back-end developers, that are located across multiple locations in the Nordics and Europe. Aimo fosters a developer culture rooted in servant leadership and a You Build It You Run It' mindset.
This is the Team: We are a small, highly experienced, fun, and loving team that thrives on learning and teaching! The team seeking your knowledge is Team Login at Aimo.
We aim to provide a great login experience for all Aimo customers.
We provide access between services.
We are a hybrid working team of 3. In our daily work, we are constantly collaborating, no matter if we are in the office or online.
We deploy 5-20 times a day. We rather fail fast and small than slow and big.
This is you: A jack of all trades with a liking for the bird's-eye perspective.
Experienced in TypeScript.
Robustness and security are important to you, so you realize that testing is a necessary evil and actually really helpful.
Experienced in Node.js and preferably React.js.
Appreciation and understanding of monitoring is a benefit.
Knowledge of OAuth2 and OIDC is also a benefit.
How you will work: Hybrid - highly flexible in where you spend most of your time.
Fullstack - while our frontend is not that large, it is very important as it will face most customers in Aimo.
Communicating with a lot of other teams because we are a central component.
Transfer your super skills to the team and learn new super skills from others.
Following patterns we believe promote good code.
Techniques you will work with: Node.js, React.js, Express.js, and Swagger/OpenAPI.
OAuth2 and OIDC and security overall.
Datadog for logging and metrics.
Containerization using Kubernetes and Docker.
AWS (RDS, IAM, ECR, DynamoDB).
CDK for Infrastructure as Code.
GitLab and GitLab pipelines.
A lot of Slack communication ;-)
Join us
If you're looking for a role where your work directly enhances our customersexperience we offer a space where you can share your expertise, learn from others, and really contribute. If you're ready to apply your skills in a setting that values collaboration and a servant leadership mindset, we'd like to hear from you.
About usWe are owned by the Japanese company Sumitomo Corporation. With a focus on innovation and human needs, Sumitomo works continuously to develop new mobility solutions and innovations that make people's everyday lives easier.
This role is located at our headquarter in Stockholm and you need to be able to be on site when the business requires it.
Aimo is now facing an exciting journey of change where we strive to become the most innovative company in the industry. With us, you will get to participate in creating something new! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aimo Park Sweden AB
(org.nr 556553-5548), https://www.aimo.se Arbetsplats
Aimo Jobbnummer
8750728