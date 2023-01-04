Software Developer - Sentinel
2023-01-04
We are Sinch. With presence in more than 60 countries, we're a growing global organization that helps amazing companies engage with customers on their mobile phones. And whether you know us or not, you've used our tech. We reach every phone on earth, with over 147 billion conversations every year.
This is a chance for you to dream even bigger than ever. And because we believe that equal opportunities are key to our success, no matter who you are, you'll be able to explore career options, face fascinating challenges, and build your skills alongside amazing experts. Join our team as Software Developer! You will ideally be based in our Kalmar office.
In this position, you will be working in a DevOps team responsible for developing and deliver Sentinel solution. The position requires the right blend of technical depth, experience, leadership and process awareness to handle the day-to-day responsibilities of the solution.The Sentinel Solution is based on A2P traffic emulator and analyzer running on Mobile Operator Networks. Server part is Java based and network probes are running on Android OS.
The team consists of Developers and Operations Engineers handling development, operations & maintenance of the end to end solution.
Our expert teams are built from some of the most experienced in the industry. We employ people from all over the world, from all walks of life and from all backgrounds. We work together, feeding on our diversity to make us stronger, and we encourage each other to be the best we can be. Innovation drives us, and we challenge ourselves every day.
Main responsibilities
You will work in direct contact with the product side to describe and implement the solutions for their needs and requirements
Responsible for the delivery and quality of the coding framework
Break down epics from the product owners into stories and tasks and then decide how to implement it in the best possible way
Independently take requirements in the form of user stories and writing well documented, tested, robust, stable and scalable software code
Develop and execute Unit tests and Integration tests and participate and contribute in Team's backlog analysis and estimating effort and complexity for items in backlog
Contribute to the CI/CD pipeline
Ensure high availability and service within agreed SLAs
Ability to engage internal and external customers, develop relationships, and solve problems
Provide input for process improvements
Normal working hours are weekdays, but the role includes that you are available outside normal office hours in case of major emergencies on systems where your expertise are required.
To succeed in this role, we see that you have:
Strong analytical skills
At least 4 years of experience from Java software development
Experience in MySQL, Spring, React, gRPC and Rest, Spring boot applications, Pearl
Experience in AWS, Docker or Kubernetes
Fluency in written and spoken English
It is a big plus if you have worked with Frontend development!
Who are you?
We believe that you have following personal and professional characteristics:
Takes initiative and makes carefully considered decisions
Technical- and solution oriented
Comfortable and experienced in multitasking
Well-organized
A positive attitude
Comfortable and positive towards working in an ever-changing world
A recognized ability to excel and exceed expectations.
To excel in the role, it is important that the you have a business mind and see the benefits of business for both the company and its customers.
Are you ready? Join us on our journey!
Being you at Sinch
We're a worldwide group of people, committed to diversity. We are working to offer an increasingly inclusive workplace wherever you are. No matter who you are, you'll be able to explore new career and growth options - sharing your voice, building your path and making it happen with us.
We're proud to be an equal opportunity employer, and all qualified applicants will be considered to join our team regardless of race, colour, religion, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, pregnancy, disability, age, veteran status, and more.
Your life at Sinch
Being a Sincher is all about learning and being in pursuit of new challenges. Working in the offices, at home, or in a hybrid model, that means celebrating change and the unknown, rolling up your sleeves and seeing what impact you can have on the world. The only way is up, and you will be reaching for the opportunities that match where you want to take your career. It is closer than you think.
It is time to chase the answers, chase the challenges and chase the dream!
About the recruitment process
