Assistant for ABB Motion Services, Sweden
ABB AB / Administratörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla administratörsjobb i Västerås
2026-06-03
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Örebro
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
At ABB, we help industries run leaner and cleaner—and every person here makes that happen. You'll be empowered to lead, supported to grow, and proud of the impact we create together. Join us and help run what runs the world.
This position reports to:
Manager, Motors & Generators BL Sweden (Motion Service)__
In this position, you will provide general administrative help to the Motors & Generators Business Line Unit, Sweden, Motion Service in Västerås, acting as a point of contact for the different tasks. One of the main responsibilities of the role is to support travelling personnel and coordinators, initiating actions and assisting with resolutions. You will also perform a variety of complex administrative activities and will be instrumental in the smooth running of processes and procedures within the business. Additionally, the role will involve cross-functional collaboration with assistants at the Motion Finnslätten location, to coordinate town halls, strategy meetings, trainings, and other larger activities. The collaboration between service and the factory in Motion Finnslätten is essential and there you will take an active part. You will report to the Business Line Unit Manager, Motion Services.
Your responsibilities
In this role you will work with a wide range of services, supporting the Motors & Generators Business Line Unit, Sweden.
Handle visa applications, certificates, other travel related administrative requirements and act as travel process expert.
Initiate internal travel notification and ensure that Global Travel Management system is updated with all relevant travel information not imported automatically.
Monitor that requirements training is updated, support with booking and planning of training programs.
Provide administrative support related to internal and external training activities.
Work with on boarding for new employees and help ensure a smooth and structured introduction to the organization
Internal communication within Motion Sweden where you support the managers with communication, booth in writing material and o communicate it, most often internally.
Plan, coordinate and arrange other logistics for lager meetings and company events.
You are located in Motion Finnslätten in our renovated office and we need you in place in office. You are critical for us when issues like VISA-documents needs to be done in short notice or similar situations. Here you also have your colleague's booth in the group as well with your assistant colleagues.
Your Background
You have at least 3 years of work experience from a similar role.
If you have prior experience from a profession within service or installation, it's meriting.
You have excellent computer skills, strongly meriting if you have previous experience in SAP and Office 360.
You are a business oriented, structured person with a problem-solving attitude. Further, you are service-minded, driven by teamwork spirit striving for excellence.
Since you will work in a global environment, fluency in both Swedish and English is a must. And you need good language skills when it comes to do both formal and selling information text, power points et c.
More about us
ABB Motion provides pioneering technology, products, solutions and related services to industrial customers to increase energy efficiency, improve safety and reliability, and maintain precise control over processes. The portfolio includes motors, generators and drives for a wide range of applications in all industrial sectors.
Recruiting Manager, Pia Sandberg, +46 73 060 11 33 will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Sjöberg, +46 703 96 00 02; Ledarna: Mats Wahlund, +46 767 69 80 80; Unionen: Katja Saari, +46 730 77 05 02; IF Metall: Mathias Johansson, +46 722 15 84 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner: Robert Norén, 072-461 92 05.
We look forward to reading your application in PDF format. Please note that the interview process is ongoing, apply now to secure your spot in the recruitment process! Last day to apply is June 19.
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Building a cleaner, smarter future takes all kinds of minds: the curious, the courageous, and the creative. That's why we welcome people from all backgrounds and experiences.
Ready to make an impact?
Apply today or visit https://www.abb.com
to learn more about the impact of our solutions across the globe. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), https://www.abb.com/global/en
Elmotorgatan 2 (visa karta
)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Västerås, Elmotorgatan 2 Jobbnummer
9944757