Software Developer - Employee Experience Team
2023-05-23
Who are we?
We're a team of five developers, both who have worked with the Benify platform for several years and who have joined more recently. On a typical day you could find yourself tweaking components in our Angular codebase and the next you might write Java code for analyzing trends in employee satisfaction. With frequent releases, you also don't need to wait for weeks for your changes to go live.
Using the underlying power of the Benify platform, we help our clients' administrators engage and communicate with their employees. The tools our team build are used for a variety of purposes, from booking a ski cabin to sending a push message on someone's birthday. Or to automatically notify an employee that their gym card is about to expire. Our clients range from large multinational companies to smaller businesses, making it important to be able to keep several perspectives in mind at the same time, with the end goal of providing a great user experience.
Current tools and technologies
• Angular 15
• TypeScript
• Sass
• Java
• Spring Framework
The company
Benify is an international HR technology company that provides a market leading global benefits and total rewards platform. With over 500 Benifyers in 6 countries, we are successful with over 1500 customers and approximately two million users worldwide. We empower people to be the best they can be while fostering a sustainable and engaging work culture where employees feel engaged and included. Help us make people's lives easier and more beneficial!
We are on an exciting growth journey, meaning we are looking to enter new markets internationally, and would love your help in further developing our platform. As part of an autonomous team, you will be closer to the business and product development where you can quickly see the results of your work. Today we have around 10 teams in the engineering organization.
Perks of being a Benifyer
• Collective agreement
• Generous wellness allowance
• 30 days vacation
• ITP1 Pension and Lifeplan - a pension tool that provides you with personalized advice to optimize your retirement planning
• Guaranteed work-life balance with a hybrid work model
• Annual conference abroad
• A variety of social events and activities in the offices
• You're responsible for your own development and we offer internal career opportunities
Practical information
Start: As soon as we find our perfect match
Location: Gothenburg
Extent: Full time
