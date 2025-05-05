Software Defined Vechicle (SDV) System Engineer - Commercial Vehicles
2025-05-05
Are you passionate about cutting-edge technology and eager to drive innovation in commercial vehicles? We are looking for an experienced SDV (Software-Defined Vehicle) System Engineer to join our dynamic team. In this role, you will work on cutting-edge vehicle software architecture, system integration, and validation for commercial vehicles. You will play a key role in shaping the next generation of software-defined vehicle solutions
Would you like to work for the world's leading engineering service provider and help shape the sustainable future of mobility, software and energy? If so, we want you to join our team!
FEV Sverige AB is a member of the FEV Group and active on the Scandinavian market since 2006. FEV has more than 7200 employees world-wide and can develop a system or complete vehicle from concept to implementation including validation testing inhouse for development projects. As FEV in Sweden we represent the competencies of the FEV Group on the northern European market and ensure that our Scandinavian customers have local access to the global competence of the FEV. We are located in Gothenburg and Stockholm.
As a SDV System Engineer - Commercial Vehicles, you will have the following responsibilities:
Design and develop SDV architectures for commercial vehicles.
Define and implement software and system integration strategies.
Ensure seamless interaction between hardware and software components.
Perform functional safety and cybersecurity assessments.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including software, hardware, and validation engineers.
Lead and participate in requirement analysis and system modeling.
Conduct troubleshooting and debugging of system-level issues.
Drive software updates, over-the-air (OTA) updates, and cloud connectivity solutions.
Support testing, validation, and homologation processes.
Stay updated with industry trends and regulatory requirements in SDV and commercial vehicle technology.
Key skills and qualifications:
Minimum 4 years of experience in a technical field related to SDV, embedded systems, or automotive software.
Strong background in commercial vehicle technology and system engineering.
Experience with AUTOSAR, ROS, or other automotive middleware.
Proficiency in system modeling tools (e.g., SysML, UML).
Knowledge of functional safety (ISO 26262) and cybersecurity (ISO/SAE 21434).
Understanding of vehicle networks (CAN, LIN, Ethernet, FlexRay).
Hands-on experience with software development (C, C++, Python, or MATLAB/Simulink).
Expertise in over-the-air (OTA) software updates and cloud-based vehicle services.
Familiarity with AI/ML applications in SDV is a plus.
We understand that it may not be possible to meet all the requirements. We value a willingness to learn and see potential for growth with us. If you have some of these skills, we encourage you to apply!
What we offer:
Access to the forefront of technology at every automotive manufacturer in the world through our international projects
An open and encouraging workplace environment to grow in, along with a wide variety of challenging and interesting global projects
A wide array of technical areas that offer development opportunities.
An entrepreneurial and enthusiastic team, focused on the future and new (business) ideas.
If you're looking for a dynamic role where you can make an impact in the commercial vehicle industry, apply now and be part of our innovative engineering team!
Application In this recruitment FEV Sverige AB is working together with Dinkel & Friends and tech recruiter Jessica Dinkel, jessica@dinkelfriends.com
Please send in your application as soon as possible.
About FEV Feel Evolution. We drive innovation to help the world evolve. FEV is a globally leading engineering service provider with highly qualified experts in over 40 locations worldwide. https://www.fev.com/en/ Ersättning
