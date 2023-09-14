Software Component Owner
Volvo Business Services AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Göteborg
2023-09-14
The products developed within Volvo GTT offers a set of complex Hardware and Software products. Within EACS electronics we have the full responsibility of the entertainment functions hosted in our Secondary information display such as navigation, phone, radio / media among others.
We are now looking for a SW Component Owner within Entertainment and connected services (EACS) electronics to maintain and develop our components towards the future demands.
Main tasks and responsibilities:
Responsible for integrating the SW components on the HW
Responsible for defining parameters related to the component that need to be released in the Product Documentation Management
Responsible for configuring and tuning the component (if needed) to fulfil functional requirements
Monitor the tool chains used in the development to secure the line maintenance strategy
Be the first contact interface for SW Component related questions.
Requirement:
MSc degree in Computer Science / electrical engineering or equal
Minimum 2-5 years of experience within product development in automotive
Strong verbal and written communication skills
Good to have additional skills:
Cybersecurity knowledge
Experience from log analysis tool and fault tracing
SW development competence
Appreciated personal attributes:
Independent, patient and persistent
Be able to drive your tasks to closure on time and be able to work independently and with integrity
Network builder and have an open multi-cultural mind-set as the functions are developed globally
Enjoy working in teams and to be innovative and creative
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-28
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG
Group Trucks Technology
8112940