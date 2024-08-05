Software Architect
2024-08-05
Do you want to create new tools and features that support the future needs and requirements of Scania production? Do you want to be part of our journey of migrating a monolithic system to a cloud? If you also have experience in architecting technical solutions in a complex IT landscape, please read more and don't hesitate to apply!
Scania is now undergoing an exciting transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
The team
You will be part of a competent and ambitious team, that works agile and with close contact with the customers. The team works closely together to deliver value for Scania production units globally. The applications delivered by the team are tools used for both configuring and testing the Electronic Control Units (ECU) and for testing the whole electrical system in the vehicles.
The competence mix in the team is ranging from development to architecture and device management and together with our users in production and colleagues from R&D we form a whole eco-system within the quality assurance of the Automotive Electronics area at Scania.
In our roadmap we have a vast number of interesting assignments coming up ahead. Some examples are development of cloud services in AWS, introduce support for a Chinese production unit and increasing our collaboration within TRATON.
Your mission
You will be an important part of our development team and its goal to create new tools and features that support the future needs and requirements of Scania production. The team is also responsible for maintaining and keeping the current solution operational over time. That will require a thorough understanding of the implemented solution, as well as the ability to understand the customer business and our solutions effect on their daily work.
Our day to day operations consists of complex system structures and a variety of third party systems, which we connect and harvest data from. We thrive to leverage digitalization to maximize efficiency and minimize waste for the clients and other key stakeholders.
Your profile
You enjoy working in close contact with customers and colleagues, and you are skilled at communicating and thereby creating a solid foundation for value creation. Your agile mindset allows you to stay focused when tackling challenging tasks or working in demanding environment. You have an interest in software architecture and how IT can impact our products. Furthermore, we believe you have;
• experience in architecting technical solutions in a complex IT landscape
• the ability to drive technical and organizational change as part of a digital transformation journey
• modeling experience, capable of developing different views at different levels, from simple to complex depending on the need and audience.
• Have a senior developer background with experience in developing .NET C# applications, adapted for both desktop applications developed with WPF and for web applications developed with ASP.NET MVC. Knowledge of the automotive industry is an advantage but not a must.
• Great communication and presentation skills in English
For you to have fun and thrive in this position we believe you are a curious person who stays up-to-date on industry trends, new technologies and is receptive to new ideas and influences. you have a pragmatic & positive mindset and enjoys networking & collaborations rather than working by yourself.
We offer
A dynamic workplace with varied and challenging work assignments. We focus on a collaborative environment where everyone participates in driving the development forward. As a new employee, you will receive the full backing and support from all team members
Application
If the above sounds interesting please apply as soon as possible.
Note that a background check might be conducted for this position.
For more information about the role please contact Caroline Pousette, Hiring Manager e-mail: caroline.pousette@scania.com
