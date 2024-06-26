Software Architect

Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Test Architect focusing on testing in our complete electrical system
Complete Integration and release, would you like to be part of were it all happens?
We work in the center of SW development. The place were it all comes together the complete integration and release.
We are now looking for you who can guide our organization on how we can truly create the ultimate/best test value coverage in order to succeed in our mission. To secure a stable and robust electrical system for all electrical platforms.
We are now looking for new team members to our teams.
The work
Our test strategy and tactics on complete. You work with the complete level test- and rigg strategies and create strategic roadmaps and rig object plan for complete SW baseline integration tests. You are part of defining system quality test aspects on complete electrical system as part of the test coverage. The focus in the team is how we can create the best integration test value coverage throughout R&D as well as along our ART. You will also drive these questions throughout R&D to collaborate with internal stakeholders on creating a shared definition of ready to integrate and ready to release.
Who are you and what do you do?
You think like an architect and have a strategic mindset and have experience working with both complex product as well as organization. You have ideas on what a good complete SW baseline in a complex embedded system looks like.
Working with test strategies you have knowledge working in SIL/HIL/VIL/test environments connected to product development on a complete level.
We believe that collaboration and networking come natural to you as well as the goal that our software- and electronics- architecture and processes should enable our business. You are communicative and can use suitable value argumentation in dialogue with both product managers, stakeholders and empowering the test and integration developers. You can make sense of complex high quantity, and sometimes contradictory, information to effectively solve problems. You actively seek ways to grow using both formal and informal development channels.
You also have...
* M.Sc in Electrical and Software Engineering or similar relevant experience
* Knowledge and experience in how to create and drive roadmaps, vision and steps to get there
* Experience working with integration driven development, how to grow functionality and evolve systems in a complex electrical system.
* Extensive experience from working with SW testing within a large-scaled embedded system including CI/CD
