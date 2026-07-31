Software Architect - Embedded Systems to Husqvarna Construction
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2026-07-31
, Göteborg
, Lerum
, Mölndal
, Härryda
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, Göteborg
, Lerum
, Mölndal
, Kungälv
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About Husqvarna Construction Division For more than 325 years we have driven innovation and technology development exceeding end-customers' expectations. Husqvarna Construction, a division of the Husqvarna Group, is a world leader in machinery and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The foundation is built on product and technology leadership ensured by high investment levels in user-focused product development to offer professional end-users the most effective and efficient solutions. Products and services are distributed globally on all relevant sales channels. Please read more at www.husqvarnaconstruction.com/int
Are you passionate about software architecture and shaping the technical future of connected high-quality machinery and tools that professionals rely on every day? Do you want to take a leading role in defining how software is designed and built across a global product portfolio?
Husqvarna Construction is a world leader in machinery and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. Behind every product is a team developing sophisticated drive systems - power electronics, hard real-time software, machine behaviour, diagnostics, connectivity, and user interfaces. We are now looking for a Software Architect to own the overall software architecture and help shape what comes next.
About the roleAs Software Architect you own the technical direction of our software, from embedded systems to cloud services. You make architecture decisions that stick, keep the long-term picture in focus, and help developers translate that vision into solid, maintainable code. Concretely, you will:
Set and drive the technical direction for products, platforms and related services
Define architecture, choose technologies and make sure decisions are understood and followed across teams
Identify risks and technical debt early, and make sure scalability, security and maintainability are built in from the start
Translate business requirements into technical solutions and contribute to standardisation and modularity across products
Support developers in turning architecture into practice through guidelines, code standards and hands-on input
Act as a technical mentor and be the go-to person for architecture questions across the engineering teams
If you are as passionate about software architecture and solving complex technical challenges as we are, you probably cannot wait to work in a role where your technical decisions and strategies define how great products are built, today and in the future.
Profile and experience
To be successful in this role you need to have
A degree in software, electronics or a related field
At least 8–10 years of experience in product-oriented software development, ideally using C/C++, Python and Java/TypeScript
Several years of experience in software architecture and system design in complex product environments
Experience with connected products, real-time operating systems, hardware-near programming and communication protocols
Good understanding of CI/CD, automated testing and quality processes
Fluency in English, and preferably Swedish
It is also important that you can explain complex architectural trade-offs clearly to both technical and non-technical stakeholders, you build trust naturally, and you have the patience and persistence that long-cycle product development requires.
At Husqvarna Construction we strive to have a work environment that is inclusive and diverse, where we believe that our differences are our strengths. Our winning culture is important to us, which is why we go by the beliefs: We are Bold, We are Dedicated and We Care.
Your applicationIs this on-site position based in Jonsered the opportunity you been waiting for? Please go ahead and apply! In this recruitment process Husqvarna Construction collaborates with Mpya Sci & Tech. For questions about the position, you are welcome to contact Recruitment Consultant Johanna Engblom on 0733-200 900 or johanna.engblom@mpyascitech.com
. We review applications on a rolling basis so do not hesitate to apply via www.mpyascitech.com.
Curious about Husqvarna Construction and want to know more about the position? Welcome to contact us!
About Husqvarna Construction Division
For more than 325 years we have driven innovation and technology development exceeding end-customers' expectations. Husqvarna Construction, a division of the Husqvarna Group, is a world leader in machinery and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The foundation is built on product and technology leadership ensured by high investment levels in user-focused product development to offer professional end-users the most effective and efficient solutions. Products and services are distributed globally on all relevant sales channels. Please read more at http://www.husqvarnaconstruction.com/int Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mpya Sci & Tech AB
(org.nr 559210-7204)
433 75 JONSERED Arbetsplats
Husqvarna AB Kontakt
Rekryterare
Johanna Engblom johanna.engblom@mpyascitech.com 0733-200900 Jobbnummer
10016808