Software and Application development engineer and Analysts

The job's roles & responsibilities include:
-Technical lead of Agile team consisting of Function Owner & Developer for brake control systems; prioritize work items in daily stand ups as well be in charge of story priorities and also the entire PI plan for the Team. Secure team delivery for the prioritized programs in time and in good quality
-Own requirements and align those as well as needed with other team; testing team, HMI teams, Powertrain etc.
-Lead the implementation of system architecture strategies in the products delivered.
-Lead any supplier discussion related to EBS functions & system; close cooperation with business partners is a must.
-Lead QM process including driving FMEA, Functional Safety (Hazard Analysis, Functional Safety Concept and Safety case) concepts to be approved in internal forums as well as Cyber Security TARA and risk evaluation accepted.
-Secure that system and non-functional requirements are correctly implemented.
-Establish verification and validation plan for EBS function; lead / perform testing of EBS and its functions according to V-model; support to create relevant test cases.
-Ensure SW quality readiness and acceptable validation results before each release step consider Volvo SW release cadence.
-Lead the resolution of related product issues found during development projects, during manufacturing, by real customers in the field when applicable.
-Comfortable in leading complex group tasks with versatile stakeholders
-Supporting junior team members and peers; be a role model of lifelong learning, sharing knowledge and developing others as a trainer and/or coach
Technical Skills we expect:
-On Senior level applies advanced knowledge typically obtained through education and work experience (position typically requires min 5 years relevant experience).
-Vehicle Dynamics base knowledge required
-Team leading & organizing talent; great communicator who is effective at planning & prioritizing tasks.
-Fluent in English; written & verbal
