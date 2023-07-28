Social Media & Motion Creative to Weekday
Company Description
Weekday is a street fashion lifestyle brand by and for the creative generation, setting out to make waves.
We rest on the foundation of responsible and progressive values that have guided us since the very beginning. Driven by creativity, fueled by a remix of different communities, niches and sub-cultures, powered by design and technology.
We are dedicated to encouraging self-confidence and self-expression through unique, inspiring, and creative initiatives. Collaborating locally and globally, with creatives of all kinds, to build a genuine bond and strong communities.
Our success is based on our people. We offer you a high pace, fun and dynamic work environment built on everyone's ownership, teamwork, creativity, and engagement.
Apply for the role as Social Media & Motion Creative in the Creative Studio team and be a part of our amazing team!
Job Description
In this role you will get to create and ideate on digital content for optimizing the customer experience in our channels, with focus on motion content and social media - from idea to execution in line with Brand platform, Visual ID and set goals.
Main tasks and responsibilities include, but is not limited to:
Develop and create digital content with focus on motion and social media for all assigned projects from creative idea to final stage of production.
Work cross-collaborative and cross-functionally to drive creative conversations and develop ideas.
Responsible for editing, cutting and exporting video in the desired formats for channels needed.
Identify emerging trends in the youth culture within social media and adapt content style to align and engage audience.
Qualifications
Experienced in producing still and moving content for social media with high quality, preferably for company platforms.
Skilled in editing, cutting and exporting motion content in relevant formats to different social media channels.
Ability to enhance message via text, in caption and/or directly in the content.
Highly interested and read up on trends in the social media landscape.
To thrive in this role we believe you are a strong communicator and driven, able to work independently but also enjoy collaborating with others. With a positive mindset, you transform challenges into opportunities using creative solutions. Join us today and bring your social media skills to help elevate our Brand!
Additional Information
This is a full-time permanent position, based on-site at Weekday's Head Office in Stockholm, Sweden.
If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send in your resume and preferably a portfolio showing your work (no need for cover letter) latest 13th of August. Due to GDPR, we only accept applications trough our career page.
We look forward to receiving your application!
We know that diversity is what makes us strong. Our teams should consist of great mix of people that share and combine their knowledge, experiences, and ideas. It leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, what we perceive possible and how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world.
