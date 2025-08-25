Snowmobile Guide Kiruna
2025-08-25
Snowmobile Guide in Kiruna
Do you love the outdoors, enjoy meeting people from around the world, and know your way around a snowmobile? We're looking for a guide to lead our snowmobile tours in Kiruna-both during the day and in the evening under the Northern Lights.
About the job:
Lead snowmobile tours in the daytime and evening
Help guests feel safe and enjoy the experience
Drive safely and help guests with their snowmobiles
Help with planning and basic tour setup
What we offer:
Accommodation available
Training and support
A friendly and fun team
A chance to live and work in Arctic Lapland
What we're looking for:
Snowmobile driver's license and experience driving snowmobiles
Good English skills (other languages are a plus)
Valid driver's license and okay with winter driving
Friendly, responsible, and enjoy working with people
Okay with being outdoors and active
Experience as a guide is great, but not required
How to apply:
Send your CV and a short message about yourself to info@explore-arctic.com
. We'd love to hear why you want to work with us!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-24
E-post: info@explore-arctic.com
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.
För detta jobb krävs körkort.
