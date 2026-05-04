SMT Technician - Electronics Manufacturing
Friday Väst AB / Tele- och elektronikmontörsjobb / Lund Visa alla tele- och elektronikmontörsjobb i Lund
2026-05-04
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
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, Helsingborg
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We are seeking a dedicated SMT Technician who thrives in a precision-driven, high-tech production environment. This is an opportunity to work hands-on with advanced electronics manufacturing, where quality, innovation, and continuous improvement are at the core of everything we do. If you enjoy solving technical challenges and being part of a collaborative team, this role offers a dynamic and rewarding next step in your career.
JOB DESCRIPTION:
We are currently looking for a skilled and detail-oriented SMT (Surface Mount Technology) Technician to join a high-tech production environment. In this role, you will be working with advanced electronics manufacturing processes and contributing to the production of high-quality products.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:Operate, monitor, and maintain SMT production equipment
Perform setup, changeovers, and basic troubleshooting of machines
Inspect PCB assemblies to ensure quality standards are met
Collaborate with engineers and production teams to optimize processes
Identify and report deviations, defects, and improvement opportunities
Support continuous improvement initiatives within the production line
IDEAL CANDIDATE:Experience working with SMT processes and equipment
Technical education within electronics, manufacturing, or similar field
Strong attention to detail and problem-solving skills
Ability to work both independently and as part of a team
Basic understanding of quality standards and production workflows
Good communication skills in English
Meritorious:
Experience with automated optical inspection (AOI)
Familiarity with IPC standards
Previous experience from high-volume electronics production
To succeed in this role, we believe you are a structured and detail-oriented person who takes pride in delivering high-quality work. You have a natural curiosity and a hands-on approach, enjoying both troubleshooting and improving technical processes. As a team player, you communicate clearly and collaborate well with others, while also being comfortable taking responsibility and working independently when needed.
EMPLOYMENT:
This is a consulting assignment meaning you will initially be employed by Friday. The ambition is for the assignment to result in a permanent employment at the client company after a 6-12 month consultancy.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:Employment type: Full-time
Start date: As per our agreement
Location: Lund
Point of contact: Vanessa Henrysson Roqueta, vanessa.roqueta@friday.se
Salary: Fixed monthly
Apply by clicking the link below. Remember to be quick with your application as apply continuous selection of candidates and the position may be filled before the application deadline is due.
ABOUT FRIDAY:
By being a partner to our clients and candidates, we strive to find the best match for both parties. We achieve this by really getting to know our clients and candidate's needs! Of course, we will ensure that requirements and skillsets match. But above all, we focus on the importance to find harmony between values and corporate culture which both candidate and client considers optimal.
Our passion is to help people to the right position, workplace and context within the IT and Technology field. That's also the reason to why we founded Friday, with the aim to help you find the job that gives you that Friday feeling - every day!
Our belief is that people reach their fullest potential when looking forward to going to work each morning. "Friday - everyday", how about that? Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Friday Väst AB
(org.nr 559141-1326)
Adelgatan 9 (visa karta
)
211 22 LUND Arbetsplats
Friday Syd Kontakt
Consultant Manager
Vanessa Roqueta vanessa.roqueta@friday.se Jobbnummer
9889913