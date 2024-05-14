Skills Analyst
As a Skills Analyst, your focus will be driving forward the execution of the Skills Strategy to ensure that the Skills Institute is the thought leader in this quickly evolving field. Your initial focus area will be in the field of Battery and extend to Solar and/or Hydrogen in future. Below are more detailed descriptions of the activities involved:
• Literature reviews and interviews with experts to gather skills intelligence to inform the further development of the skills framework.
• Working with external partners to take the skills strategy to the next level by providing input on their work which may include both periodic reports and live data on critical industry skills. Your guidance will ensure that their outputs are applicable both internally to help shape our product strategy and externally to position us as thought leaders and also to provide helpful, practical insights to customers.
• Continue work to develop a product line based on skills intelligence.
• Familiarizing yourself with our current battery portfolio of learning products and advising customers / potential customers on how these offerings can help to fulfil their skill needs.
• Liaising cross-divisionally with the following teams: sales, marketing, delivery and product and providing necessary input on skills intelligence.
Skills and experience required:
• General understanding of energy sector and technical terms related to the energy.
• Understanding of the electricity system and at least one of the strategic value chains mentioned above.
• A bachelor's qualification in any of the following fields: Mechanical, Chemical or Electrical Engineering.
• Knowledge of statistical methods and data analysis and methodologies are a plus; - Normal distribution, regression analysis, mean, median mode,
• Ability to provide technological and business skills intelligence based on research related to all battery skill and training topics.
• Knowledge and awareness of the EU policies on energy - more specifically on batteries, solar and hydrogen.
• Ability to collaborate with third party companies.
• Ability to learn quickly to work with new software and tools.
• Experience in project management, research and working independently.
