Site QC Manager
2024-06-25
For our client's renewable project on a refinery site in Sweden we are urgently searching for an experienced Site QC Manager.
Principal Job Duties & Responsibilities:
• Develop and execute a pro-active, preventive, quality management program focused on meeting project quality objectives;
• Develop project 's overall quality strategies and execution plan, in conjunction with the project team, and effort hour estimations (including overall audit / inspection program and execution);
• Develop, execute and / or review internal and or external audits;
• Provide quality management consultation to project task force personnel on an as-required basis;
• Monitor critical vendor and subcontractor quality programs;
• Monitor follow-up of quality findings; verify that the preventive / corrective (NCR) process has been implemented, and review the effectiveness;
• Manage project overall quality budget and planning (engineering, supplier / fabrication inspection);
• Supervise Project Quality Representatives appointed in other offices, SQS Inspection Coordinators and the construction Site QC team;
• Roll out Construction surveillance program
• Maintain relationships with key internal and external Clients;
• Drive project execution excellence through consistent implementation of Quality and Continuous Improvement (lean, agile) processes and tools;
Basic Job Requirements:
• Higher professional education and at least 15 years of experience in engineering industry;
• At least 5 years of relevant experience in similar position (quality and / or Continuous Improvement);
• Relevant qualifications in total quality management
• Experience with Scrum, Lean, Agile Methodologies or willingness to learn in practice
• Willing to start working in office environment in the Netherlands followed by being located on site in Sweden.
Preferred Competencies:
• Knowledge of O&G industry
• Supervisory management skills
• Strong interpersonal skills at all levels, including the ability to work effectively with our Clients
• Focused on achieving overall results - strong and creative problem solver
• Analytical skills
• Motivate teams / people and be influential
Excellent command of English language, spoken and written.
