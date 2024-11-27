Site Merchandising Core Area Specialist
2024-11-27
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Retail Services AB i Malmö
Why we will love you
We are looking for multiple Site Merchandising Specialists with good ability to navigate and lead in a complex and evolving business environment, with ability to influence change in a positive way to reach business goals. You build good relationships and collaborations across IKEA and know how to inspire the many people, you also bring a growth mindset and eager to grow in a fast-paced, digital environment.
The skills and experience we are looking for:
• 3 years minimum experience in e-commerce, site merchandising or selling function in a global organization.
• Knowledge of omnichannel customer journeys and the role commerciality and site merchandising can play.
• Strong understanding of e-commerce platforms and site optimization tools, including CMS and analytics platforms.
• Strong documented co-creation and teamwork skills. Experience working in an agile environment, adapting strategies and tactics quickly based on feedback and changing business needs.
• Experience with data and KPIs: familiarity with tracking performance metrics like conversion rate.
You are familiar with IKEA brand, culture, values and ways of working and bring this to life in your everyday work.
A day in your life with us
As Site Merchandising Core Area Specialist, you will develop and design merchandising solutions for Core Areas of Digital Platforms, implement established best practices to standardize and optimize merchandising strategies across digital platforms. Lastly, you will collaborate on content and drive performance including IMC and CRO team.
More in detail you will:
• Design and implement merchandising solutions using content either sourced from IMC or created in collaboration with other teams. Ensure these solutions are optimized to drive user engagement and sales.
• Follow established best practices and guidelines to ensure that merchandising solutions are consistent across all digital platforms. Align with global standards and contribute to continuous improvements in how merchandising is executed across the web and app.
• Collaborate with the IMC team to ensure the timely delivery of high-quality content that supports merchandising initiatives.
• Work closely with cross-functional teams, including marketing and selling, to ensure that merchandising solutions align with key commercial events, promotions, and campaigns. Help execute merchandising efforts in line with the global and local commercial calendar.
• Track the performance of merchandising solutions through key metrics such as conversion rates, engagement levels, and customer feedback. Make data-driven adjustments and refinements to improve effectiveness and ensure alignment with business KPIs.
These are permanent positions in Malmö, Sweden and you will report to the Site Merchandising Manager.
About this work area
Define and drive the purpose of each digital channel-web, app, and social commerce-to create a seamless omnichannel experience. Set clear KPIs and prioritize development based on business needs to elevate the customer journey and boost conversion.
Shape and implement site merchandising strategies that align with customer needs and commercial goals, leveraging our 80 years of in-store expertise. Analyze, optimize, and support digital platforms across countries, ensuring consistency, sharing best practices, and enhancing performance globally.
Questions and support? Let's connect!
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please feel free to contact Sofie Skarlöv at sofie.skarlov2@ingka.ikea.com
We look forward to receiving your application as soon as possible, please note that we will be reviewing applications on an on-going basis.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-08
E-post: sofie.skarlov2@ingka.ikea.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Älmhultsgatan 2
215 86 MALMÖ
9033702