Site Manager
Voi Technology AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Malmö Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Malmö
2025-12-19
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Voi Technology AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Göteborg
, Örebro
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
Your mission at Voi The Site Manager is responsible for ensuring our operations run as smoothly, safely and efficiently as possible by leading our fleet operations team. In this role, you will be responsible for our Warehouse in Malmö and you will play an integral part in Voi's performance by combining people management with process improvement and execution. This will include:
Supervising and ensuring high performance in the teams, fostering a sense of teamwork and belonging across all warehouses.
Ensuring best in class standards for our scooters by working with the team to make sure we provide the highest service for our end users.
Collaborate with internal stakeholders to plan and structure the workflow in the field and warehouses, including shift planning, following up on performance and implementing standard operating procedures.
Working hands-on with the maintenance and repairs of vehicles to ensure a high quality standard, extend vehicle lifetime and minimize cost.
Act as a safety role model and work actively to create and maintain a safe work environment. You will be managing all the people in our warehouses.
Be the point of contact for external parties e.g. 3PL:s, landlords, staffing agencies and local business associations.
Collaborate with our Talent Acquisition in screening and interviewing new team members, owning their onboarding and training them on in-field and warehouse tasks
What you'll need to embark We're looking for a leader with a strategic mindset who also enjoys working hands-on and has experience working with multiple projects and stakeholders in a fast-paced environment. In addition to being fluent in English, we believe the right person has:
3+ years of previous work experience within logistics, operations etc, preferably in a high pace environment
Experience from managing large teams
General knowledge of digital work tools (MS-office, G-suite, ERP systems) and data tools (e.g. Tableau).
General understanding of business management, financial and leadership principles.
Excellent communication skills, leadership training and conflict resolution.
A valid driver's license for Sweden
Why Voi? Working at Voi is more than just a job; Our People Promise includes a personal Voiage where you will grow as a professional and be a part of a team and culture that builds something meaningful for society. In addition to this, you'll have the opportunity to:
Join Europe's #1 micromobility company
Get "skin in the game" through our employee options program and play a crucial part in developing our warehouses
Have a direct impact on our continued success and the development of the micromobility industry in Sweden.
Work with inspiring, motivated and fun colleagues towards a common goal Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Voi Technology AB
(org.nr 559160-2999), https://www.voi.com/ Arbetsplats
Voi Technology Kontakt
VictorHugo Olofsson victorhugo.olofsson@voiapp.io Jobbnummer
9654773