At the factory in Karlskrona, NKT is designing, developing and manufacturing the high-voltage power cable solutions enabling the transition to renewable energy. Here, you will join a diverse organization at an internationally recognized engineering center operating one of the most advanced high-voltage test halls, a state-of-the-art cable manufacturing and the NKT Victoria - the most sustainable cable-laying vessel in the offshore industry.
NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power cable technology and takes centre stage as the world moves towards green energy. NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. Since 1891, NKT has innovated the power cable technology building the infrastructure for the first light bulbs to the megawatts created by renewable energy today. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and employs 3,900 people. NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 1.8 billion in 2021. NKT - We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
Be a part of our global installation department
Are you a disciplined person with good leadership qualities? Would you like to work worldwide with the installation and service operations we have within NKT? Then you should apply for this position.
Lead installation projects on site
You will have a leading role at site where you will ensure that all project members, subcontractors and our own staff, are aware of their responsibility and that they have the resources, authority and influence to carry out the tasks efficiently and safely. The role won't include any direct reports. One of our core values within NKT is Safety First and you will ensure that the work follows our internal HSE procedures but also that our installation operations are conducted in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.
As a Site Manager for our installations projects you will be responsible for keeping the delegated budget. You will work with installation activities - for example planning, preparation and execution of cable jointing, platform installation and termination of cables for offshore windfarms, Interconnectors, oil & gas and where appropriate test depending on the given delegation.
Result oriented and structured communicator
We are looking for a communicative person as you will maintain the contacts with our clients, subcontractors and suppliers but also your colleagues.
Preferably you have long experience in installation and operations onshore/offshore and experience from project management in international context. To success in this role you should be disciplined, have a good modern leadership with motivation skills as well as being a service-minded person.
Frequent travelling will be required.
Key parts of your responsibilities are:
* Interpreting technical, commercial and legal customer requirements
* Support the tender sales manager and other departments
* Ensure NKT quality standards are applied on site
* In a structured way document, manage and track the progress of the project from planning to execution and closure
Additionally, your CV comprises:
* Bachelor's degree preferably within Electrical or Mechanical Engineering or equivalent experience from working
* Very good English language skills, spoken and written
* Experienced user of MS Office
Contact and application
Apply with CV and personal letter via the link below, at latest January 31st, 2023.
Tests can occur in our recruitment processes.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact Recruiting Manager, Director Onshore & Platform Installation Ulf Johansson, ulf.johansson2@nkt.com
or +46 70 308 21 51 or HR Business Partner, Annika Svensson. annika.svensson@nkt.com
. Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Union Representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer - Christian Fisch, +46 455 56 380
Unionen - Joakim Wikström, +46 73 407 02 43
Ledarna - Roger Jönsson, +46 455 55 911
Welcome with your application!
