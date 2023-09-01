Site Manager - Onshore Service & Installation
2023-09-01
NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power transmission products. We design, manufacture and install low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions and accessories that support the world's ongoing transition to renewable energy. NKT is headquartered in Denmark, and employs over 4,500 people in 15 countries. In 2002, we realized revenues of 2.1 billion dollars. We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
Join our global Service organization
We are in search of an experience Site Manager for our Onshore Service & Installation team in Stockholm. In this role, you will work closely with our Service Sales team, Service Operation Project managers, Service & Installations Resource and our Warehouse departments. Although the role will be based out of Stockholm (or the surrounding area) you will work closely with Service & Installations teams in Karlskrona. Thus the position requires someone who has the flexibility to travel frequently and on short notice, while also occasionally working at customer sites when needed as well. The role also supports customers with product sales and documentation.
Lead service Operations and support our projects in the tender phase
As our Site Manager for Onshore Service & Installation, you will be accountable for leading and participating in Service Operations, and will play a key role within our Service department with overall responsibility for our ongoing onshore service agreements.
Your primary tasks will include:
* Timely planning of tasks and duties
* Participating in customer meetings
* Providing routines and procedures for the site work
* Leading / participating in Service Operations process work
* Working according to our processes
* Leading / participating in Service Operations VCA work
* Participating in Service Operations meetings
* Participating in and providing input to the design phase of our products from a service perspective in cooperation with NKT 's Technical departments
* Supporting Service Sales with Documentation
* Leading and coordinating onsite work as well as having overall HSE responsibility
Result oriented and structured communicator
We are looking for a reliable and performance-oriented Site manager with a strategic mindset. You should have a structured way of working, and the ability to drive results. In addition, you should possess strong documentation and communication skills. Due to our customer base, we require fluency in both Swedish and English. The ability to work consistenly and with compromise is also required. The ability to travel up to 30% of the time (including internatiionally) will also a necessary part of the role. It's especiially meritorious if you have prior experience with onshore/offshore installations and operations. Experience from civil constructing work and familiarity with contractual formats used are also seen as qualifying for this position.
Additionally, we'd like to see you CV include:
* Bachelor's degree preferably within Electrical or Mechanical Engineering, or experience within the High Voltage area
* Relevant business/marketing-oriented education/technical knowledge
* Previous experience within civil works business or projects. (it's an additional merit if you have worked within Construction or as a contractor)
* Fluent Swedish and very good English language skills, both wirtten and spoken and written
* Experienced user of Microsoft Office
Contact and application
We will be reviewing applications continuously, but recommend that you to apply to the position by no later than September 3pth, 2023. Personality- and capacity tests might be included in the recruitment process.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact the Hiring Manager, Head of Service Operations, Simon Lilley, at: simon.lilley@nkt.com
. In case you have inquiries about the recruitment process please reach out to our HR Business Partner, Stefan Björksten, stefan.bjoerksten@nkt.com
or to the Recruiter, Benjamin Gregg, benjamin.gregg@nkt.com
.
Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we are unable to accept applications via e-mail.
Union Representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer - Christian Fisch, +46 455 56 380
Unionen - Joakim Wikström +46 73 407 02 43
Ledarna - Roger Jönsson, +46 455 55 911
We are looking forward to your application!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-01
NKT HV Cables AB
NKT A/S
Benjamin Gregg +46 701405015 Jobbnummer
8079801