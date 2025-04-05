Site Construction Manager
2025-04-05
Aquatech is a global leader in water purification systems technology for both industrial and infrastructure markets located in the United States and internationally. We support our clients with sustainable water purification systems and technologies that are solving the world's water scarcity challenges.
Currently, Aquatech has an immediate need for a full-time, Construction Manager to work on our Project in Boden, Sweden. The Site Safety Manager will report to the Safety Manager and will perform the duties described in the job description below.
• Oversee, Manage, and direct construction from beginning to end.
• Work very closely and coordinate with the Project Manager.
• Create and manage the overall Site Construction Schedule.
• The Site Construction Manager shall be experienced in the same or substantially similar responsibilities on projects similar in size, type, and complexity to the Work and the Facility.
• Provide leadership in demanding industrial environment.
• Create forward momentum and influence across multiple disciplines and functions.
• Focused on problem solving and first principles orientation - challenge all stakeholders on both requirements and outputs. Proven effective technical competence.
• Ability to work under high pressure and tight deadlines, excellent time management skills.
• Strong stakeholder management and communication skills. Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently strong coordination.
• Create and issue 3-week lookahead schedules every week
• Manage, Plan, Organize, implement, and control all construction activities of the project per Project Schedule
• Track inventory regularly
• Primary contact on site for construction & liaison with head office on issues relating to the project progress
• Create contractual documents for execution of claims-free-sub-contracts for site works
• Ensure the project is constructed by design, budget, and schedule
• Plan to prevent problems and mitigate emerging ones.
• Establish risk profile for project(s) and proactively manage mitigation plans, dealing dynamically with unexpected outcomes to ensure project(s) success
• Ensure that company policies, procedures, standards, etc. are followed
• Site subcontractor management & implementation of HSE (Healthy, Safety & Environmental)
• Ensure site progress as per schedule. If there are delays, initiate the necessary actions like allocating extra resources or alternative work processes to ensure the schedule is back on track
• Report progress to the project manager
• Provide daily & monthly progress report & update the schedule for submission to customer
• Discuss with the project team and propose/resolve customer and site-related issues
• Work with site sub-contractor to standards at the site and maintain alignment with customer
• Attend customer meetings and contractor meetings and provide direction
• Ensure timely disposition of the site contractor queries
• Identify and mitigate risks that may have an impact on the project
• Inform the project manager of issues that may affect project profit, costs, schedules, and client relations
• Ensure maintenance of daily records of all site activities, including information on labor and plant, and any non-compliant materials or workmanship
• Monitor project cost and provide Project Manager with timely identification of deviations from budget
• Evaluate the change orders/scope change requests of the subcontractor & provide inputs to the project manager
• In case of any accidents, damages, or emergencies at the site, ensure following proper protocol & procedure
Skill Requirements:
7+ years of experience in the construction sector.
Highly organized and able to keep accurate records.
Good Ability to use a computer.
Essential Functions:
