Simulator Engineer for Talent Program in Ludvika
2025-01-05
Are you technically driven and curious about advanced technology? We are looking for simulator engineers for our talent program starting in the autumn of 2025. You will play a key role in testing simulator systems and work with exciting technical challenges.
Are you ready to take the next step in your career? Then this is your opportunity!
The Talent Program - Your Development Journey
Framtiden Talent Program offers recent graduates a unique opportunity to kickstart your career with our client in the energy industry. For one year, you will participate in monthly training days designed to provide you with an optimal combination of technical competence development and personal growth. Here, you will not only develop your professional knowledge but also receive support in strengthening your personal qualities, creating a solid foundation for your future career.
The program provides an invaluable opportunity to build long-term networks and relationships with other participants, where you can grow together, exchange experiences, and strengthen your professional roles. You will also have mentoring opportunities with experienced colleagues, offering you a deeper understanding of the energy industry and practical insights to help you navigate your career. By participating in the program, you will gain valuable insights into the industry's demands and have the chance to develop strategic skills that are essential for future success.
About You
We are looking for someone who is patient, collaborative, and naturally able to communicate clearly and effectively. Your energy and drive will inspire others, pushing you to constantly strive for personal development and contribute to the success of the team. You are a team player who can also take the initiative, maintaining a positive and focused work approach, even when the pace is high.
We will place great emphasis on your personal suitability, but to fit the role, you should also have:
• A higher education degree in electrical engineering, power systems, or another relevant field.
• Fluent in English.
• Proficiency in Swedish and knowledge of RSCAD is highly desirable but not required.
About the Client Company
Are you ready to make a difference in the energy transition? We at Framtiden are now looking for talents to join our exclusive talent program with one of our world-leading clients. Our client works with advanced energy solutions in high-voltage direct current (HVDC), transformers, and substations to drive a sustainable future. Through innovative technologies, they ensure reliable and efficient energy transportation from production to use, with minimal environmental impact.
Based in Ludvika and with a strong global presence, our client is a rapidly growing player in sustainability and the future of energy supply. Here, you will have the opportunity to create solutions that contribute to a greener planet and a more secure energy supply for society!
About the Role
You will be part of a close-knit team of about 26 people, where collaboration is central. The role is dynamic and involves communication with multiple teams, giving you the chance to work in a varied and stimulating environment.
As a key member of the team, you will be responsible for the current test specifications and programming of the simulator. Your tasks will include programming in RSCAD, configuring the simulator, and actively participating in the verification phase to ensure everything works according to specifications.
To help you feel secure and confident in your new role, we offer mentorship, allowing you to shadow an experienced colleague during the early stages of your career. This will give you valuable insight into the different aspects of the job and make it easier for you to settle into the work and feel comfortable in your new role.
About Us
Framtiden works with both staffing and recruitment, aiming to make a difference in people's lives. We do this by helping people find the right job and the right colleague. We specialize in recruiting the right talents for the right companies. Framtiden operates in seven locations in Sweden and in Oslo.
For this position, you will initially be employed through Framtiden before transitioning to a permanent position directly with the client company.
Recruitment Process
• Short phone interview
• Competency-based interview with Framtiden
• Reference check
• Interview with the client company
• Drug test
Terms & Conditions
• Start date: August 2025
• Location: Ludvika
• Workload: Full-time
We review applications continuously, and the position may be filled before the final application date, so please do not wait to submit your application.
