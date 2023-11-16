Simulation Test Consultant (SIE / STC)
MTS is a leading global supplier of test and simulation systems, differentiating ourselves through innovation, quality and an exceptional customer experience. We partner with our customers to revolutionize products and transform industries. We innovate to help make the world's products better by simulating real-world environments, enabling clean and efficient transportation, generating renewable energy, and providing safer infrastructure, medical treatments and consumer products.
MTS System is part of Illinois Tool Works (ITW)
See more at www.MTS.COM
Your Tasks and Responsibilities:
• Support of complex tasks in the servo-hydraulic area and providing technical direction for test optimization / simulation in areas of:
System and component measuring methods, measuring data analysis, load data analysis, test rig setup and tuning, fault analysis and correction, correlation input to virtual testing results and models
• Working in a durability sector to offer professional consulting / support for internal and external customers
• Commissioning, readjusting, acceptance testing, training and programming for different companies such as: Airbus, Audi, BBG, BMW, Daimler, Ford, Porsche, Renault, etc.
• Working with MTS Software such as RPC Pro, RPC Connect, FlexTest, Test Suite, First Road, MPT, Aero Pro, etc.
• Contracting, acceptance testing, test bed operation, error analysis, error correction and perform training on standard systems and complex customer systems
• Operating full vehicle simulation rigs (such as 329 MS, LT) and 4 poster rigs (such as 320)
• Working on multi axial simulation tables (such as MAST 353.40, 353.20, 353.10)
• Working on customer specific rigs such as wave makers, load frames and KNC rigs
• Fatigue analysis / durability
• Using different measurement equipment, transducers for evaluation of temperature, force, displacement, velocity and acceleration
• Setup of CANBus and EtherCAT installations / applications
• Supporting sales and customer support teams (including pre-sales activities) and monitoring product modifications changes (stay up to date)
• Analyzing failures and troubleshooting / solving them
Your Profile:
• Completed university or technical university degree in mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, industrial engineering or related disciplines
• Many years specialized experience in planning and execution of technical equipment
• Additional knowledge e.g. hydraulics, control engineering, digital technology, vehicle testing technology, operational load simulation, programming knowledge as well as knowledge of test systems for vehicle testing technology, occupational safety, CE, fatigue testing
• Experience with MTS controllers such as FTIIM, FT40, FT60, FT100 und FT200
• Knowledge about wheel force transducers from Kistler or MTS Swift
• Knowledge about MSC ADAMS / CAE and Python
• Optional knowledge in model-based system engineering:
o Model validation, hybrid simulation, virtual testing
o Software products mHil, HSRC, RestBus Simulation
• Open for technical challenges
• Driving license class B
• Willing to travel in EU and world-wide
MTS System employment terms according to market standard.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-30
E-post: Safa.Mogharebi@mts.com
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "SIE - Sweden". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mts Systems Norden AB
(org.nr 556255-5440) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Kontakt
Service Manager
Martin Augustsson martin.augustsson@mts.com +46705471379
8266432