Simulation Engineer within Cooling & Lubrication
2025-04-25
Scania's R&D department is transforming to become part of TRATON Group R&D. TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation.
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do.
Role Summary
The design development of electrical machines and powertrains requires quick and efficient collaboration between calculation, testing and design. The growing project portfolio together with the potential within simulation enables us to further strengthen and expand our team!
The role includes close cooperation with designers and test engineers for fast design iterations and results. As a simulation engineer, you will primarily perform system-level simulations to understand the component systems performance and durability. The role also requires the ability to perform component analyses.
Job Responsibilities
As a member of the team, you will be able to contribute to:
Information and result sharing to improve and provide technical solutions
Continuously develop our simulation and calculation methods
Your primary software tool to perform 1D simulation and deliver high-quality solutions is GT Suite. GT Suite experience is therefore a pre-requisition for this role. You will also participate in technical discussions and planning together with other teams, cross-functionally within Scania and TRATON Group R&D. On top of that, you are also encouraged to improve our way of working, our methods, and processes.
Who You Are
You have an educational base from a master program within applied mechanics, mechanical engineering or product design development. You have also been able to use your skillset in a professional environment or business for at least a few years.
To become a successful simulation engineer, and part of our team, you need to posses an interest for design and team work. Experience from electrified powertrain solutions or similiar is meritorius. Flexibility, the ability to make own decisions and take initiative together with a high sense of responsibility is a must. You are also motivated to further deepen your knowledge, both as an engineer, as well as a team player. You have the ability to handle several tasks simultaneously, maintaining a high quality level. You are also structured and have a proven record of providing solutions all the way from the initial phase to product launch.
You have the ability to communicate in English while speaking Swedish is a clear advantage, but not a must.
This Is Us
Our group consists of simulation engineers from different competence and component areas within TRATON. The tasks within the team offer a dynamic and agile (VCT) work environment in close cooperation with our different products and their development projects, where the team is in charge of the whole design process; from concept to launched powertrain products. We are working according to a flexible office setup with different possibilities to physically locate yourselves within our R&D premises together with a provided home office setup.
Within TRATON Group R&D, you are an important part of something bigger. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Being bigger also means being stronger. Together with our brands, we have the collective power to transform transportation.
We Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include wellness allowance, TRATON result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-05-18. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Joakim Lindholm, Unit manager, joakim.lindholm@scania.com
We look forward to your application!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-18
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9306094