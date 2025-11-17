Simulation Engineer - Tribodynamics (Tribology & Powertrain Dynamics)
2025-11-17
Simulation Engineer - Tribodynamics (Tribology & Powertrain Dynamics)
TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation - Let 's make a difference together. Find out more: www.traton.com
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do.
Role Summary
Contribute to Engine Development in a Collaborative Environment
TRATON Group is continuing its transition from a traditional supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a provider of complete, sustainable transport solutions. As part of these efforts, we are looking to hire a Simulation Engineer with expertise in Tribology and Powertrain Dynamics - collectively referred to as Tribodynamics.
This position will support our work in developing efficient, durable and low-emission combustion engines and electrified powertrains by addressing the combined challenges of friction, lubrication, wear, and dynamic system behavior.
Job Responsibilities
As a Simulation Engineer in Tribodynamics, you will work on development projects across combustion engines, conventional drivelines and electrified powertrain systems. You will apply finite-element methods (FEM/FEA) and flexible multi-body dynamics (MBD) in combination with tribological analysis, particularly lubricated contact mechanics, to address complex engineering challenges where contact, friction, lubrication and wear are influenced by dynamic loads and structural flexibility.
Key responsibilities
Perform FEM and MBD simulations with a focus on tribological-dynamic interactions in engine and drivetrain components.
Analyze and optimize component performance and durability considering friction, lubrication, temperature and dynamic loading.
Provide simulation-based support to designers to improve robustness and reliability.
Collaborate with test and measurement engineers to validate simulation models against physical prototypes and rig measurements.
Develop integrated calculation methods that combine tribology and dynamics into unified tribodynamic models.
Present and communicate simulation results through reports, technical presentations, and cross-functional discussions.
Who You Are
Candidates should have strong technical skills and an ability to work collaboratively.
Requirements include:
Master's degree or higher in Mechanical Engineering, Solid Mechanics, Applied Physics or a similar technical field.
Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities, with a structured approach to technical challenges.
An interest in tribology and simulation.
Good communication skills in English, written and spoken, with the ability to convey simulation results clearly.
Ability to contribute effectively in multidisciplinary teams.
It's also meriting if you have experience:
In tribological and dynamics analysis.
Within engine development.
Working with the software AVL Excite.
With FEM/FEA and/or multi-body dynamics simulation.
This Is Us
TGRMSPT - Powertrain Dynamics & Tribology - at TRATON Group is a team of 10 engineers and analysts working in the field of Dynamics, Tribology and Data Analysis of TRATON Group's engines, gearboxes and e-machines. Our goal is to optimize powertrain performance while meeting requirements for emissions, weight, cost and durability.
Collaboration is key to our work. Simulation Engineers interact closely with designers, test engineers, and measurement specialists to ensure that simulation models reflect real operating conditions. We welcome applicants who want to contribute their skills in Tribodynamics to help us develop the next generation of powertrains.
TRATON Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally. Benefits include wellness allowance, bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also host events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses for an easy commute to Södertälje.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. Important: Upload your CV in English. Please note that we are not able to process any applications sent by email, due to GDPR regulations. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information about the position, please contact: Jonas Lenander, Manager TGRMSPT, jonas.lenander@scania.com
. If you have questions about the recruitment process, please contact: Hannah Lagerstedt, Talent Acquisition Specialist, hannah.lagerstedt@scania.com
