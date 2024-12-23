Sigicom is Hiring a Senior Full-Stack Developer!
2024-12-23
Are you ready to make a difference with cutting-edge technology? Sigicom, an industry-leading company with over 40 years of expertise in developing world-class environmental monitoring solutions, is looking for an experienced Full-Stack Developer to help shape the future!
About SigicomOur client develops professional measurement systems. With a strong background in industrial processes and product development, they combine the latest technology with decades of experience to create solutions that simplify work for users. Their success is built on close collaboration with clients and a constantly innovative work environment, where your growth is a priority.
What You Will DoAs a Full-Stack Developer, you will be an essential part of a close-knit development team, working alongside experts in software, hardware, firmware, and automation. You will design and develop web-based applications that drive future solutions.
What Sigicom Offers:
The chance to work with groundbreaking technology in a growing industry.
A collaborative and supportive work environment with flexible working options.
Excellent opportunities for professional development and career growth.
Competitive salary and a comprehensive benefits package.
In Your Role, You Will:
Design, develop, and maintain full-stack web applications using modern frameworks like React, Vue, Node.js, and Python.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams (UX/UI, product development, and hardware) to create powerful, seamless user experiences.
Build APIs, databases, and backend services that support products.
Troubleshoot and optimize applications for scalability and performance.
Participate in code reviews and contribute to continuous improvement of development processes.
What You Bring:
A relevant university degree, such as a Master's in Computer Engineering, Computer Science, or Systems Science.
At least 10-15 years of experience in both front-end and back-end technologies (React, Vue, Node.js, Python, or similar).
Strong understanding of databases (SQL, NoSQL) and API design.
Experience with cloud infrastructure (AWS, Azure) and CI/CD pipelines.
Knowledge of unit and integration testing.
Excellent communication skills.
Preferred Qualifications:
Knowledge of environmental monitoring systems or IoT solutions.
Experience with microservices architecture.
Interest in working with hardware-integrated software.
We Look Forward to Your Application!
Think this role is right for you or someone you know? We have an ongoing selection process and may fill the position before the application deadline, so don't wait-apply today!
The recruitment process is managed by Ed:Za. If you have any questions about the position or the recruitment process, feel free to reach out to julia.sundquist@edzagroup.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-04
