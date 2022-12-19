Shipping Logistics Coordinator
Stena Line Scandinavia AB
Do you want to work with logistics, sales and administration at one of Europe's largest ferry companies?
As Shipping Logistics Coordinator your role is to ensure that the business is moving as planned while having a close eye on service levels towards the Shipping Logistics customers. You are also proactively working with the customers to meet their expectations through second to none customer service and operational dialog.
You will be able to influence this role depending on your previous experience. The focus in the role will be the operational work but with sales elements. The majority part is today operational work but we would like to develop via indoor-sales activities new/existing customers in our route network.
For the right person, you will have the possibility to develop yourself and the business.
Some of your key responsibilities:
• To handle operational tasks for Door-Door solutions in our route network, from booking to follow-up work.
• Administration work with Shipping Logistics customers, invoices, statistics etc.
• Participate (administration work) in tender process (RFI/RFQ) related mainly to commodities like Automotive, Forests/Steel products.
• To develop via indoor-sales new/existing customers in our route network, mainly segmenting like high & heavy. You will work with sales from research in the market to agreement.
What you will experience
At Stena Line, we believe everything is connected. By bringing people and goods together, we enable businesses and societies to grow. As a company, we are on an exciting journey driven by technology and new digital habits, developing our business to create outcomes that matter to our customers.
The Freight department at Stena Line are eager to work and thrive on doing business. Today it 's a small team that works closely together in their daily work and supports each other when needed.
Stena Line wants to continue to be a safe, flexible and attractive employer and have now introduced a flexible workplace for our office employees. We believe a hybrid solution between the office and working remote will create the best environment for us to be creative, productive and find a work-life balance creating magic today and tomorrow.
Who are you?
At Stena Line your personality matters as much as how good you are at what you do. You are a team player who knows how to collaborate with customers, suppliers and colleagues to achieve common goals. As a person, you are flexible, communicative and used to working at high speed on different tasks. You are not afraid of taking initiative and you have the ability to work in a solution-oriented and structured way, which will definitely come in handy in this role.
We believe we can develop people and if you don't have experience in sales, we will teach you, as long as you have the right attitude and the willingness to learn.
The must-haves:
• Background in transport, Shipping industry or tasks of import, export solutions.
• University degree within transport/logistics or equivalent.
• Fluent in Swedish and English, written and spoken.
Experience working with sales is definitely a plus!
Interested?
This is a full-time, permanent position based in Gothenburg within Shipping Logistics/ Intermodal team. To apply, please register your profile and send in your application in English as soon as possible but no later than 8th of January, 2023. Please note that due to GDPR we do not accept applications via e-mail or postal service. We have collective bargaining agreements with Unionen, among others, who you can contact for more information.
If you have any questions regarding the position you are welcome to contact Fredrik Johansson, Head of Shipping Logistics & Intermodal, at fredrik.johansson@stenaline.com
or about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact Anna Svedberg, Talent Acquisition Partner, anna.svedberg@stenaline.com
.
Please note that we kindly decline any offers from recruitment or staffing agencies regarding this recruitment.
About Stena Line
As the leader of sustainable shipping, Stena Line has Europe's most comprehensive route network focusing on transportation of both passengers and freight. We have over 5100 employees in our Stena Line family across Scandinavia, around the UK and the Baltics, making a contribution to our company. We believe it is up to us where we want to go next and how far we want to go. The journey starts with us.
Working at Stena Line means having a safe and stable workplace and a great work-life balance. We are committed to maintaining and developing a sustainable working environment, free from harassment, that gives equal opportunities to everyone. We embrace equality, diversity and inclusion - and welcome all applicants. Ersättning
