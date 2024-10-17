Shipment Coordinator
2024-10-17
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
Saab is looking for a Shipment Coordinator to strengthen the Customs & Transportation group at Group Operational Excellence. The Customs & Transportation group consists of shipment coordinators, customs specialists and transport analysts dangerous goods.
In the role as Shipment Coordinator you will ensure good support to the related Saab Business Areas within the transportation field. You will be a part of staff function Business Requirements & Risk Management within Group Operational Excellence and reporting to Head of Customs and Transportation.
The Shipment Coordinator's main responsibility is to make sure shipments are sent in time, with the correct documentation attached and that it arrives at the final location on the expected time and date. The Shipment Coordinator will work as the main contact towards the forwarder and monitor the shipment during transport and act on any disturbance. In this role you will also participate in the realization of the future global logistics flow from a transportation perspective together with a growing company with increased international footprint and increased business complexity.
The Shipment Coordinator has the following overall responsibility:
*
Main Saab contact towards freight forwarders
*
Provide key logistics competence within different projects
*
Coordinate, monitor, handling, notify, follow up on shipments
*
Support and monitor goods in bonded warehouse including special customs regimes
*
Ensure customer specific requirements for shipments (e.g packing, documentation)
*
Transport booking (TMS) and container management (availability, loading procedure, book)
*
Secure transport documentation prior to shipment and archive transport documentation
*
Secure and maintain data in ERP, TMS and other systems
The Shipment Coordinator will have several interfaces and work close with both warehouse personnel and external partners i.e. outsourced Control tower (CTA), forwarders and customers.
Your profile
To qualify for the role as Shipment Coordinator you should have the following competence:
*
Postsecondary education or have equivalent experience from the logistics field
*
Good knowledge in Microsoft Office
*
Great verbal and written communication skills in both Swedish and English
*
Great collaboration skills
*
Great ability to plan, organize and take responsibility for own work
*
It is also a merit if you have good knowledge in ERP applications
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
This is a temporary position for 14 months with good opportunities for prolongation.
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement.
Observe that you can send us your application in either Swedish or English.
Last application day is 2024-11-03.
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 23,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here Ersättning
